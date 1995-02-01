ProductionAquarium of the Americas, Cosmonova Omnitheater, Swedish Museum of Natural History, Stockholm, Fort Worth Museum of Science and History
Also known as
The Living Sea, The Living Sea: Mares apasionantes, Wunderwelt der Meere, Η ζωντανή θάλασσα, Живой океан, 海 生命を育てるナチュラル・ビューティー, 生命海洋, IMAX - The Living Sea (1995), Żywe Morze, IMAX The Living Sea, Mares apasionantes
Film rating
7.1
Rate10 votes
7.1IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.