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Poster of The Living Sea
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Living Sea
7.1

The Living Sea

, 1995
The Living Sea
USA / Short, Documentary / 18+
Poster of The Living Sea
7.1

Cast

Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Narrator
Sting
Steven K. Katona
Self (Maine)
Judith Connor
Self (Monterey)
William Hamner
Self (Palau)
Rainos M. Hayes
Self (Hawaii)
Richard Marsh
Self (Hawaii)
Laura Martin
Self (Palau researcher)
Stephanie K. Martin
Self (Maine)
James A.R. McFarlane
Self (Monterey)
Bruce Robison
Self (deep ocean research, Monterey)
Director Greg MacGillivray
Writer Roger Holzberg, Tim Cahill
Composer Sting
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 40 minutes
Production year 1995
World premiere 1 February 1995
Release date
20 October 2000 Russia 0+
20 October 2000 Kazakhstan
1 February 1995 USA
20 October 2000 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $87,600,000
Production Aquarium of the Americas, Cosmonova Omnitheater, Swedish Museum of Natural History, Stockholm, Fort Worth Museum of Science and History
Also known as
The Living Sea, The Living Sea: Mares apasionantes, Wunderwelt der Meere, Η ζωντανή θάλασσα, Живой океан, 海　生命を育てるナチュラル・ビューティー, 生命海洋, IMAX - The Living Sea (1995), Żywe Morze, IMAX The Living Sea, Mares apasionantes

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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