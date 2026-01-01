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Poster of Nastya
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Nastya
6.9

Nastya

, 1993
Nastya
Russia / Mystery, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Nastya
6.9

Cast

Polina Kutepova
Polina Kutepova
Nastya
Valeriy Nikolaev
Valeriy Nikolaev
Aleksandr Pichugin
Yevgeny Leonov
Yevgeny Leonov
Yakov Alekseevich
Aleksandr Abdulov
Aleksandr Abdulov
Teterin
Galina Petrova
Galina Petrova
Antonina Plotnikova
Nina Ter-Osipyan
Enchantress
Kseniya Pinto-Gomes
Norbert Georg Kuchinke
Aleksandr Potapov
Maksim Petrovich
Savely Kramarov
Savely Kramarov
Irina Markova
Nastya after transformation
Natalya Shchukina
Natalya Shchukina
Valya
Director Georgiy Daneliya
Writer Aleksandr Adabashyan, Aleksandr Volodin, Georgiy Daneliya
Composer Andrei Petrov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 1 January 1993
Release date
1 January 1993 Russia 16+
1 January 1993 Kazakhstan
1 January 1993 Ukraine
Production Mosfilm, Ritm, Roskomkino
Also known as
Nastya, Nastia, Настя, Nastja, Násztya

Film rating

6.9
Rate 12 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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