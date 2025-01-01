2013 Films

The 100 Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared

The Adulteen

The Adventurer: The Curse of the Midas Box

The Adventures of Huck Finn

The Anderssons Hit the Road

The Angriest Man in Brooklyn

The Armstrong Lie

The Art of the Steal

The Babymakers

The Berlin File

The Best Man Holiday

The Best Offer

The Big Ask

The Big Shoe

The Big Wedding

The Blackout

The Bling Ring

The Boy and the World

The Brave Adventures of a Little Shoemaker

The Broken Circle Breakdown

The Brotherhood of the Rose

The Butler

The Butterfly's Dream

The Call

The Canyons

The Choreographer Mats Ek

The Christmas Candle

The Closed Circuit

The Colony

The Condemned

The Congress

The Conjuring

The Counselor

The Croods

The Crown and the Dragon

The Damned

The Darkside

The Day of the Doctor

The Dead 2: India

The Death of April

The Delivery Guy

The Demented

The Den

The Devil You Know

The Devil's Violinist

The Devil's in the Details

The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him

The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him

The Distant Tianxiong Mountain / Yao Yuan De Tian Xiong Shan

The Double

The Elevator: Three Minutes Can Change Your Life

The Enemy Within

The Essentials

The Face Reader

The Face of Love

The Family

The Fifth Estate

The Flu

The Fold

The Forbidden Dimensions

The Forbidden Girl

The Free Energy of Tesla

The French Minister

The Frozen Ground

The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden

The Gambler

The Garden of Words

The Geographer Drank His Globe Away

The German Doctor

The Gilded Cage

The Girl from the Wardrobe

The Good Life

The Good Witch's Destiny

The Grand Seduction

The Great Beauty

The Great Gatsby

The Great Train Robbery

The Green Inferno

The Hangover Part III

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

The Heat

The Hidden Child

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

The Homesman

The Hot Flashes

The House at the End of Time

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunters

The Iceman

The Immigrant

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete

The Insomniac

The Internship

The Invisible Life

The Jewish Cardinal

The Jungle

The Kings of Summer

The Knight's Move

The Last Days

The Last Days on Mars

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Last Stand

The Last of Robin Hood

The Legend of Sarila

The Levenger Tapes

The Liberator

The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne

The Lifeguard

The Little Ghost

The Little Penguin Pororo's Racing Adventure

The Lone Ranger

The Look of Love

The Love Punch

The Love Section

The Machine

The Mafia Kills Only in Summer

The Maid's Room

The Major

The Marine 3: Homefront

The Mark of the Angels - Miserere

The Missing Picture

The Monkey's Paw

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

The Mysterious Boy

The Neorealism: We Were Not Just Bicycles Thieves

The Nose

The Nun

The Nut Job

The Orphanage / Milwood

The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2013: Animation

The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2013: Live Action

The Out List

The Past

The Patrol: Operation Herrick

The Physician

The Playroom

The Policeman's Wife

The Pretty One

The Priest's Children

The Purge

The Railway Man

The Rambler

The Rehearsals

The Repairman

The Return of Agnieszka H.

The Reunion

The Right Kind of Wrong

The River — Odyssey of Life

The Role

The Sacrament

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

The Secret Lives of Dorks

The Secret Village

The Silence of the Flies

The Smurfs 2

The Smurfs: The Legend of Smurfy Hollow

The Spectacular Now

The Spirit of '45

The Staircase II: The Last Chance

The Stalker

The Starving Games

The Strange Color of Your Body's Tears

The Suspect

The Suspect

The Sweeter Side of Life

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya

The Three Musketeers

The To Do List

The Truth About Emanuel

The Turning

The Two Faces of January

The Wait

The Wannabe

The Way Way Back

The Wedding Pact

The Wind Rises

The Wine of Summer

The Wolf of Wall Street

The Wolverine

The World According to Dick Cheney

The World's End

The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet

The Zero Theorem

The Zombie King

The colors of snowboarding

There Will Come a Day

These Final Hours

Thesis on a Homicide

Things We Do for Love

This Is the End

Thor: The Dark World

Three Many Weddings