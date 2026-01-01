Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
5.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Vesyolye kartinki
5.6
Vesyolye kartinki
, 1996
Russia / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.6
Director
Roman Kobzarev
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
5 minutes
Production year
1996
Cartoon rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Petrushka
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Guru
2025, France, Thriller
Yooz
2025, China / Iran, Animation
Korolyok moey lyubvi
2026, Russia / India, Comedy, Musical
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree