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Poster of Vesyolye kartinki
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Vesyolye kartinki
5.6

Vesyolye kartinki

, 1996
Russia / Animation / 18+
Poster of Vesyolye kartinki
5.6
Director Roman Kobzarev
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 5 minutes
Production year 1996

Cartoon rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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