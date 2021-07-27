[Reading unrehearsed lines off the TelePrompTer]
Celeste Talbert
[as Maggie]
Dr. Randall, what a surprise! Are you having lunch here?
Jeffrey Anderson
[as Dr. Randall]
I will if it's that sample. Huh... I wish it was that simple.
Edmund Edwards
[offstage]
This guy never heard of contact lenses?
Jeffrey Anderson
[as Dr. Randall]
The test results have come back.
Celeste Talbert
[as Maggie]
And?
Jeffrey Anderson
[as Dr. Randall]
And I'm afraid the results are very disturbing. It seems that Angelique has a rare case of brake fluid...
[pause]
Jeffrey Anderson
Bran... fluid. Bran flavor.
Burton White
What the hell?
David Barnes
[offstage]
Brain fever!
Edmund Edwards
[offstage, loudly]
Say it!
Celeste Talbert
[as Maggie]
Brain fever!
Jeffrey Anderson
[as Dr. Randall]
Yes. Brain fever. Or what we call in Austria...
[they both goggle at the word]
Jeffrey Anderson
Kopfgeschlagen. At the current rate of inflation, her brain will laterally explore the...
Celeste Talbert
[as Maggie]
Literally explode?
Jeffrey Anderson
[as Dr. Randall]
Exactly, within the next three houses.
Celeste Talbert
[as Maggie]
Hours?
Jeffrey Anderson
[as Dr. Randall]
Yes, will literally explode within next three hours. I would suggest leaving the restraint.
Celeste Talbert
[as Maggie]
Restaurant?
Jeffrey Anderson
[as Dr. Randall]
Restaurant, yes.
Celeste Talbert
[as Maggie]
Her brain will actually explode?
Jeffrey Anderson
[as Dr. Randall]
Yes, yes, I've, um, seen it happen. It's a dreadful, dreadful thug. Thing.