[Reading unrehearsed lines off the TelePrompTer]

Celeste Talbert [as Maggie] Dr. Randall, what a surprise! Are you having lunch here?

Jeffrey Anderson [as Dr. Randall] I will if it's that sample. Huh... I wish it was that simple.

Edmund Edwards [offstage] This guy never heard of contact lenses?

Jeffrey Anderson [as Dr. Randall] The test results have come back.

Celeste Talbert [as Maggie] And?

Jeffrey Anderson [as Dr. Randall] And I'm afraid the results are very disturbing. It seems that Angelique has a rare case of brake fluid...

[pause]

Jeffrey Anderson Bran... fluid. Bran flavor.

Burton White What the hell?

David Barnes [offstage] Brain fever!

Edmund Edwards [offstage, loudly] Say it!

Celeste Talbert [as Maggie] Brain fever!

Jeffrey Anderson [as Dr. Randall] Yes. Brain fever. Or what we call in Austria...

[they both goggle at the word]

Jeffrey Anderson Kopfgeschlagen. At the current rate of inflation, her brain will laterally explore the...

Celeste Talbert [as Maggie] Literally explode?

Jeffrey Anderson [as Dr. Randall] Exactly, within the next three houses.

Celeste Talbert [as Maggie] Hours?

Jeffrey Anderson [as Dr. Randall] Yes, will literally explode within next three hours. I would suggest leaving the restraint.

Celeste Talbert [as Maggie] Restaurant?

Jeffrey Anderson [as Dr. Randall] Restaurant, yes.

Celeste Talbert [as Maggie] Her brain will actually explode?