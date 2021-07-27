Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Soapdish
Poster of Soapdish
Рейтинги
6.6 IMDb Rating: 6.6
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Soapdish

Soapdish

Soapdish 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

An ambitious television soap actress connives with her producer to scuttle the career of the show's long-time star, but nothing works as they plan.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 1991
Online premiere 27 July 2021
World premiere 31 May 1991
Release date
31 May 1991 Russia 12+
12 September 1991 Germany
31 May 1991 Kazakhstan
31 May 1991 USA
31 May 1991 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $25,000,000
Worldwide Gross $36,489,888
Production Paramount Pictures
Also known as
Soapdish, Escándalo en el Plató, Älsklingsfiende, Babka z zakalcem, Bolle di sapone, Buoat Shel Sabon, Folytatásos forgatás, La télé lave plus propre, La vie est un téléroman, Lieblingsfeinde, Lieblingsfeinde - Eine Seifenoper, Os Desvairados, Quien rie al último rie mejor, Regina telenovelelor, Saippuakuplia, Sapunica, Seebimullid, Segredos de uma Novela, Sopa de jabón, Велика піна, Мыльная пена, Сапунена опера, ソープディッシュ, 肥皂拼盤
Director
Michael Hoffman
Michael Hoffman
Cast
Sally Field
Sally Field
Kevin Kline
Kevin Kline
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr.
Cathy Moriarty
Cathy Moriarty
Elisabeth Shue
Elisabeth Shue
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Soapdish
Steel Magnolias 7.2
Steel Magnolias (1989)
Heart and Souls 7.2
Heart and Souls (1993)
Game 6 6.1
Game 6 (2005)
In & Out 6.4
In & Out (1997)
Dave 7.2
Dave (1993)
Chances Are 7.2
Chances Are (1989)
In Dreams 5.5
In Dreams (1999)
The First Wives Club 7.4
The First Wives Club (1996)
Home for the Holidays 6.6
Home for the Holidays (1995)
Chaplin 7.6
Chaplin (1992)
Less Than Zero 7.2
Less Than Zero (1987)
Norma Rae 7.3
Norma Rae (1979)

Film rating

6.6
Rate 15 votes
6.6 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

fanbunga 2 April 2015, 12:51
Забавный пустячок, настроение не испортил. Моё внутреннее блондинко время от времени такой продукт с удовольствием потребляет. Чтобы легко и весело,… Read more…
Quotes
[Reading unrehearsed lines off the TelePrompTer]
Celeste Talbert [as Maggie] Dr. Randall, what a surprise! Are you having lunch here?
Jeffrey Anderson [as Dr. Randall] I will if it's that sample. Huh... I wish it was that simple.
Edmund Edwards [offstage] This guy never heard of contact lenses?
Jeffrey Anderson [as Dr. Randall] The test results have come back.
Celeste Talbert [as Maggie] And?
Jeffrey Anderson [as Dr. Randall] And I'm afraid the results are very disturbing. It seems that Angelique has a rare case of brake fluid...
[pause]
Jeffrey Anderson Bran... fluid. Bran flavor.
Burton White What the hell?
David Barnes [offstage] Brain fever!
Edmund Edwards [offstage, loudly] Say it!
Celeste Talbert [as Maggie] Brain fever!
Jeffrey Anderson [as Dr. Randall] Yes. Brain fever. Or what we call in Austria...
[they both goggle at the word]
Jeffrey Anderson Kopfgeschlagen. At the current rate of inflation, her brain will laterally explore the...
Celeste Talbert [as Maggie] Literally explode?
Jeffrey Anderson [as Dr. Randall] Exactly, within the next three houses.
Celeste Talbert [as Maggie] Hours?
Jeffrey Anderson [as Dr. Randall] Yes, will literally explode within next three hours. I would suggest leaving the restraint.
Celeste Talbert [as Maggie] Restaurant?
Jeffrey Anderson [as Dr. Randall] Restaurant, yes.
Celeste Talbert [as Maggie] Her brain will actually explode?
Jeffrey Anderson [as Dr. Randall] Yes, yes, I've, um, seen it happen. It's a dreadful, dreadful thug. Thing.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more