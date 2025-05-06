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Poster of Slonyonok-turist
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Slonyonok-turist
5.4

Slonyonok-turist

, 1992
Slonyonok-turist
Russia / Animation, Short / 18+
Poster of Slonyonok-turist
5.4

Cast

Vsevolod Larionov
Vsevolod Larionov
Baby camel
Irina Muravyova
Irina Muravyova
Crow
German Kachin
Cat
Aleksey Shelygin
Director Ivan Ufimtsev
Writer David Samoylov, Eleonora Tade
Composer Aleksey Shelygin
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1992
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Slonyonok-turist, A Little Elephant Is a Tourist, Слоненок-турист

Cartoon rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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