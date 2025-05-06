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5.4
Kinoafisha
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Slonyonok-turist
5.4
Slonyonok-turist
, 1992
Slonyonok-turist
Russia / Animation, Short / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.4
Cast
Vsevolod Larionov
Baby camel
Irina Muravyova
Crow
German Kachin
Cat
Aleksey Shelygin
Director
Ivan Ufimtsev
Writer
David Samoylov
,
Eleonora Tade
Composer
Aleksey Shelygin
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
10 minutes
Production year
1992
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Slonyonok-turist, A Little Elephant Is a Tourist, Слоненок-турист
More
Cartoon rating
5.4
Rate
10
votes
5.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Best Russian Films
Updated 6 May 2025
Stills
Showtimes
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