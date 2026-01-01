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5.2
Kinoafisha
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Po lunnoy doroge
5.2
Po lunnoy doroge
, 1991
Po lunnoy doroge
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.2
Cast
Alexander Lenkov
Margarita Korabelnikova
Alexander Lenkov
Natalya Chenchik
Rogvold Sukhoverko
Director
Aleksandr Guriev
Writer
Aleksandr Guriev
,
Sergei Shats
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
8 minutes
Production year
1991
Also known as
Po lunnoy doroge, По лунной дороге
More
Cartoon rating
5.2
Rate
10
votes
4.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
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Showtimes
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