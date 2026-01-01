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Poster of Po lunnoy doroge
5.2
Kinoafisha Films Po lunnoy doroge
5.2

Po lunnoy doroge

, 1991
Po lunnoy doroge
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
Poster of Po lunnoy doroge
5.2

Cast

Alexander Lenkov
Alexander Lenkov
Margarita Korabelnikova
Alexander Lenkov
Alexander Lenkov
Natalya Chenchik
Rogvold Sukhoverko
Director Aleksandr Guriev
Writer Aleksandr Guriev, Sergei Shats
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 8 minutes
Production year 1991
Also known as
Po lunnoy doroge, По лунной дороге

Cartoon rating

5.2
Rate 10 votes
4.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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