ProductionGalatée Films, France 2 Cinéma, Les Productions de la Guéville
Also known as
Himalaya - l'enfance d'un chef, Himalaya, Caravan, Himalaia, Himaláj - Karavana, Himalaja, Himalája - Az élet sója, Himalaji, Himalaya - Die Kindheit eines Karawanenführers, Himalaya - L'infanzia di un capo, Himalaya - La infancia de un jefe, Himalaya : L'Enfance d'un chef, Himalaya-Bir şefin çocukluğu, Himalaya, l'enfance d'un chef, Himalaya: The Making of a Leader, Imalaia, Imalaia - I paidiki ilikia enos arhigou, Ιμαλάια, Гималаи, Гімалаї, Хималая, детството на един вожд, キャラバン, 喜馬拉雅, 喜马拉雅
Film rating
6.2
Rate11 votes
7.4IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Tinle[subtitled version]Why did you come with me?
NorbouWhen you left the monastery, I remembered what one of my masters said. 'When two paths open up before you, always choose the hardest one.'
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.