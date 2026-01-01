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Poster of Himalaya
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Himalaya
6.2

Himalaya

, 1999
Himalaya
France, Nepal, Switzerland / Drama / 18+
Poster of Himalaya
6.2

Cast

Thinle Lhondup
Tinle
Gurgon Kyap
Karma
Lhakpa Tsamchoe
Pema
Karma Wangel
Passang
Karma Tensing
Urgien
Karma Tensing
Urgien
Labrang Tundup
Labrang
Jampa Kalsang Tamang
Jampa
Tsering Dorjee
Rabkie
Rapke Gurung
Tundup
Pemba Bika
Tensing
Director Eric Valli
Writer Nathalie Azoulai, Olivier Dazat, Louis Gardel, Jean-Claude Guillebaud
Composer Bruno Coulais
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Nepal / Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 1999
Worldwide Gross $20,937,299
Production Galatée Films, France 2 Cinéma, Les Productions de la Guéville
Also known as
Himalaya - l'enfance d'un chef, Himalaya, Caravan, Himalaia, Himaláj - Karavana, Himalaja, Himalája - Az élet sója, Himalaji, Himalaya - Die Kindheit eines Karawanenführers, Himalaya - L'infanzia di un capo, Himalaya - La infancia de un jefe, Himalaya : L'Enfance d'un chef, Himalaya-Bir şefin çocukluğu, Himalaya, l'enfance d'un chef, Himalaya: The Making of a Leader, Imalaia, Imalaia - I paidiki ilikia enos arhigou, Ιμαλάια, Гималаи, Гімалаї, Хималая, детството на един вожд, キャラバン, 喜馬拉雅, 喜马拉雅

Film rating

6.2
Rate 11 votes
7.4 IMDb

Quotes

Tinle [subtitled version] Why did you come with me?
Norbou When you left the monastery, I remembered what one of my masters said. 'When two paths open up before you, always choose the hardest one.'
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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