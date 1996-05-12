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Poster of The Pillow Book
5.4
Kinoafisha Films The Pillow Book
5.4

The Pillow Book

, 1996
The Pillow Book
France, Great Britain, Netherlands, Luxembourg / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Pillow Book
5.4

Synopsis

A woman with a body writing fetish seeks to find a combined lover and calligrapher.

Cast

Vivian Wu
Vivian Wu
Nagiko
Ewan McGregor
Ewan McGregor
Jerome
Jean-Louis Trintignant
Jean-Louis Trintignant
Barbara Lott
Jerome's Mother
Yutaka Honda
Hoki
Judy Ongg
The Mother
Hideko Yoshida
The Maid
Yoshi Oida
The Publisher
Ken Ogata
The Father
Ken Mitsuishi
The Husband
Miwako Kawai
Young Nagiko
Director Peter Greenaway
Writer Sei Shonagon, Peter Greenaway
Composer Brian Eno
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Great Britain / Netherlands / Luxembourg
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 1996
World premiere 12 May 1996
Release date
12 May 1996 Russia 18+
7 August 1997 Argentina 16
26 December 1996 Australia
15 November 1996 Austria
23 October 1996 Belgium
6 June 1997 Canada
10 January 1997 Denmark
21 May 1997 Estonia
11 October 1996 Finland K-16
12 May 1996 France
24 October 1996 Germany 12
8 November 1996 Great Britain 18
20 February 1997 Hong Kong III
2 January 1997 Hungary
25 October 1996 Italy VM14
19 July 1997 Japan
12 May 1996 Kazakhstan
13 February 1998 Lithuania
20 October 1997 Netherlands
21 February 1997 Norway 15
19 October 1996 Poland
25 October 1996 Portugal M/16
2 December 2000 South Korea 18
21 February 1997 Spain
17 January 1997 Sweden
28 February 1997 Turkey
6 May 1997 USA
12 May 1996 Ukraine
MPAA NC-17
Worldwide Gross $2,372,744
Production Kasander & Wigman Productions, Woodline Films Ltd., Alpha Film Corporation
Also known as
The Pillow Book, O Livro de Cabeceira, Carte de capatai, Die Bettlektüre, El libro de cabecera, Escrito en el cuerpo, Escrito en la piel, I racconti del cuscino, Intymus dienoraštis, Notes de chevet, Párnakönyv, Peter Greenaway no Makura no sôshi, Pillow Book, Pîtâ Gurînawei no Makuranosoushi, Telo kao knjiga, Tijelo kao knjiga, Tuval bedenler, Κρυφό ημερολόγιο, Записки под възглавката, Записки у изголовья, Интимный дневник, Книга з подушки, ピーター・グリーナウェイの枕草子, 枕边书

Film rating

5.4
Rate 12 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 14 December 2023

Quotes

Nagiko How can I get pleasure writing on you? You have to write on me.
Jerome Go on. Use my body like the pages of a book. Of your book.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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