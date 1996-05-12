CountryFrance / Great Britain / Netherlands / Luxembourg
Runtime2 hours 6 minutes
Production year1996
World premiere12 May 1996
Release date
12 May 1996
Russia
18+
7 August 1997
Argentina
16
26 December 1996
Australia
15 November 1996
Austria
23 October 1996
Belgium
6 June 1997
Canada
10 January 1997
Denmark
21 May 1997
Estonia
11 October 1996
Finland
K-16
12 May 1996
France
24 October 1996
Germany
12
8 November 1996
Great Britain
18
20 February 1997
Hong Kong
III
2 January 1997
Hungary
25 October 1996
Italy
VM14
19 July 1997
Japan
12 May 1996
Kazakhstan
13 February 1998
Lithuania
20 October 1997
Netherlands
21 February 1997
Norway
15
19 October 1996
Poland
25 October 1996
Portugal
M/16
2 December 2000
South Korea
18
21 February 1997
Spain
17 January 1997
Sweden
28 February 1997
Turkey
6 May 1997
USA
12 May 1996
Ukraine
MPAANC-17
Worldwide Gross$2,372,744
ProductionKasander & Wigman Productions, Woodline Films Ltd., Alpha Film Corporation
Also known as
The Pillow Book, O Livro de Cabeceira, Carte de capatai, Die Bettlektüre, El libro de cabecera, Escrito en el cuerpo, Escrito en la piel, I racconti del cuscino, Intymus dienoraštis, Notes de chevet, Párnakönyv, Peter Greenaway no Makura no sôshi, Pillow Book, Pîtâ Gurînawei no Makuranosoushi, Telo kao knjiga, Tijelo kao knjiga, Tuval bedenler, Κρυφό ημερολόγιο, Записки под възглавката, Записки у изголовья, Интимный дневник, Книга з подушки, ピーター・グリーナウェイの枕草子, 枕边书
Film rating
5.4
Rate12 votes
6.5IMDb
Updated 14 December 2023
Stills
Quotes
NagikoHow can I get pleasure writing on you? You have to write on me.
JeromeGo on. Use my body like the pages of a book. Of your book.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.