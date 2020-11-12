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Poster of Faraway, So Close!
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Faraway, So Close!
7.0

Faraway, So Close!

, 1993
In weiter Ferne, so nah!
Germany / Detective, Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Faraway, So Close!
7.0

Synopsis

A group of angels in the German capital look longingly upon the life of humans.

Cast

Otto Sander
Cassiel
Peter Falk
Peter Falk
Peter Falk
Nastassja Kinski
Nastassja Kinski
Raphaela
Bruno Ganz
Bruno Ganz
Damiel
Solveig Dommartin
Marion
Rüdiger Vogler
Phillip Winter
Heinz Rühmann
Konrad
Horst Buchholz
Tony Baker
Mikhail Gorbachev
Mikhail Gorbachev
Lou Reed
Lou Reed
Director Wim Wenders
Writer Wim Wenders, Ulrich Zieger, Richard Reitinger
Composer Laurent Petitgand
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 2 hours 20 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 18 May 1993
Release date
1 September 1993 France
9 September 1993 Germany
5 May 1994 Netherlands
21 December 1993 USA
MPAA PG-13
Budget $10,500,000
Worldwide Gross $810,455
Production Road Movies Filmproduktion, Tobis
Also known as
In weiter Ferne, so nah!, Faraway, So Close!, 咫尺天涯, ¡Tan lejos, tan cerca!, Fjärran, så nära!, Si loin, si proche!, Tan lejos y tan cerca, Tão Longe, Tão Perto, Così lontano così vicino, Långt borta, så nära!, Langt borte, så nære, Nii kaugel nii lähedal, Niin kaukana, niin lähellä, Så fjern, så nær!, Taip toli, taip arti, Tak daleko, tak blisko, Tak daleko, tak blízko!, Tako daleko, a tako blizu, Tan lejos, tan cerca, Távol és mégis közel, Τόσο μακριά, τόσο κοντά!, Небо над Берлином 2, Так далеко, так близько, 時の翼にのって　ファラウェイ・ソー・クロース！, Tan Lejos, Tan Cerca!, 멀고도 가까운

Film rating

7.0
Rate 24 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1916 In the Detective genre  44 In the Romantic genre  240 In the Drama genre  846 In films of Germany  66 In films of 1993  7
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Emit Flesti Let me explain a couple of things. Time is short. That's the first thing. For the weasel, Time is a weasel. For the hero, Time is heroic. For the whore, Time is just another trick. If you're gentle, your Time is gentle. If you're in a hurry, Time flies. Time is a servant, if you are its master. Time is your god, if you are its dog. We are the creators of Time, the victims of Time, and the killers of Time. Time is timeless. That's the second thing. You are the clock, Cassiel.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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