In weiter Ferne, so nah!, Faraway, So Close!, 咫尺天涯, ¡Tan lejos, tan cerca!, Fjärran, så nära!, Si loin, si proche!, Tan lejos y tan cerca, Tão Longe, Tão Perto, Così lontano così vicino, Långt borta, så nära!, Langt borte, så nære, Nii kaugel nii lähedal, Niin kaukana, niin lähellä, Så fjern, så nær!, Taip toli, taip arti, Tak daleko, tak blisko, Tak daleko, tak blízko!, Tako daleko, a tako blizu, Tan lejos, tan cerca, Távol és mégis közel, Τόσο μακριά, τόσο κοντά!, Небо над Берлином 2, Так далеко, так близько, 時の翼にのって ファラウェイ・ソー・クロース！, Tan Lejos, Tan Cerca!, 멀고도 가까운
Emit FlestiLet me explain a couple of things. Time is short. That's the first thing. For the weasel, Time is a weasel. For the hero, Time is heroic. For the whore, Time is just another trick. If you're gentle, your Time is gentle. If you're in a hurry, Time flies. Time is a servant, if you are its master. Time is your god, if you are its dog. We are the creators of Time, the victims of Time, and the killers of Time. Time is timeless. That's the second thing. You are the clock, Cassiel.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.