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Poster of Nouvelle vague
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Nouvelle vague
6.6

Nouvelle vague

, 1990
Nouvelle vague
France, Switzerland / Drama / 18+
Poster of Nouvelle vague
6.6

Cast

Alain Delon
Alain Delon
Richard Lennox
Domiziana Giordano
Elle: Elena Torlato-Favrini
Jacques Dacqmine
Le PDG
Christophe Odent
Raoul Dorfman, l'avocat
Roland Amstutz
Jules, le jardinier
Cécile Reigher
La serveuse
Laurence Côte
Cécile, la gouvernante
Joseph Lisbona
Le docteur
Véronique Müller
L'amie de Raoul 1
Joe Sheridan
Robert, aka Bob, le manager d'avions
Director Jean-Luc Godard
Writer Jacques Audiberti
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 23 March 1990
Release date
23 March 1990 France
15 November 1990 Germany
14 June 1991 Portugal
31 May 1990 Switzerland
Production Sara Films, Périphéria, Canal+
Also known as
Nouvelle vague, Neo kyma, New Wave, Nova Vaga, Novi val, Nowa fala, Nueva ola, Nya vågen, Új hullám, Νέο κύμα, Нова вълна, Новая волна, ヌーヴェルヴァーグ, 新浪潮

Film rating

6.6
Rate 11 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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