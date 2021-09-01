Similar films for Nouvelle vague
In Praise of Love Drama
2001, France / Switzerland
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Détective Drama
1985, France / Switzerland
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Every Man for Himself Drama
1979, France / Austria / West Germany / Switzerland
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First Name: Carmen Romantic, Drama
1983, France
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Keep Your Right Up Fantasy, Drama, Comedy
1987, France / Switzerland
6.0
Made in U.S.A Comedy, Crime, Detective
1966, France
6.0
Ten Minutes Older: The Cello Drama
2002, Germany / France / Great Britain
6.0
Allemagne 90 neuf zéro Drama
1991, France
6.0
Two or Three Things I Know About Her Drama
1967, France
6.0
A Married Woman Drama
1964, France
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The Image Book Drama
2018, France
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Goodbye to Language Drama
2013, France
5.0