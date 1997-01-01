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Poster of The Castle
6.5
Kinoafisha Films The Castle
6.5

The Castle

, 1997
Das Schloß
Germany, Austria / Drama, Crime / 18+
Tickets
Tickets
Poster of The Castle
6.5
Tickets

Synopsis

When a land surveyor arrives at a small snowy village, local authorities refuse to allow him to advance to the nearby castle. Increasingly complicated bureaucratic obstacles arise.

Cast

Arno Frisch
Ulrich Mühe
K.
Angela Winkler
Angela Winkler
Susanne Lothar
Frieda
Nikolaus Paryla
Vorsteher
André Eisermann
Barnabas
Frank Giering
Artur
Felix Eitner
Jeremias
Dörte Lyssewski
Olga
Inga Busch
Amalia
Norbert Schwientek
Bürgel
Hans Diehl
Erlanger
Director Michael Haneke
Writer Franz Kafka, Michael Haneke
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Austria
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 1997
Online premiere 24 June 2001
World premiere 1 January 1997
Release date
6 September 1997 Canada
1 February 1997 France
1 January 1997 Germany
1 October 1998 USA
Production Wega Film, Österreichischer Rundfunk (ORF), Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR)
Also known as
Das Schloß, El castillo, The Castle, Das Schloss, O Castelo, Замок, A kastély, Grad, Il Castello, Lâu Dài, Le château, Şato, Slottet, Zamek, Το κάστρο, カフカの「城」

Film rating

6.5
Rate 14 votes
6.5 IMDb
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Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Sinema Park Mosfilm
19:30 from 600 ₽
All showtimes and tickets

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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Sinema Park Mosfilm g. Moskva, Mosfilmovskaya, 1, str. 44
2D
19:30 from 600 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
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