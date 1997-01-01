Film details
Country
Germany / Austria
Runtime
2 hours 3 minutes
Production year
1997
Online premiere
24 June 2001
World premiere
1 January 1997
Release date
|6 September 1997
|Canada
|
|
|1 February 1997
|France
|
|
|1 January 1997
|Germany
|
|
|1 October 1998
|USA
|
|
Production
Wega Film, Österreichischer Rundfunk (ORF), Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR)
Also known as
Das Schloß, El castillo, The Castle, Das Schloss, O Castelo, Замок, A kastély, Grad, Il Castello, Lâu Dài, Le château, Şato, Slottet, Zamek, Το κάστρο, カフカの「城」