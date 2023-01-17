Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Quiet Family
7.0
Kinoafisha Films The Quiet Family
7.0

The Quiet Family

, 1998
Choyonghan kajok
South Korea / Comedy, Crime, Horror / 18+
Poster of The Quiet Family
7.0

Cast

Song Kang-ho
Song Kang-ho
Yeong-min Kang (Son)
Choi Min-sik
Choi Min-sik
Chang-ku Kang (Uncle)
Park In-hwan
Kang Tae-goo (Father)
Na Moon-hee
Mrs. Kang
Go Ho-kyung
Kang Mi-na (Daughter)
Yun-seong Lee
Mi-su Kang (Daughter)
Choi Cheol-ho
Male lodger (committing suicide by taking pills)
Jo Deok-jae
Deok-bu Ha
Doctor
Yoo Hyeong-kwan
Senior Mr. Jang
Director Kim Ji-woon
Writer Kim Ji-woon
Composer Yeong-wook Jo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 25 April 1998
Release date
25 April 1998 South Korea 18
Production Myung Films
Also known as
Joyonghan gajok, The Quiet Family, A csendes család, Choyonghan gajok, Choyonghan kajok, Die verschwiegene Familie, Joyonghan kajok, Kuwaietto famirî, La famille tranquille, Spokojna rodzinka, Tudo em Família, Μια ήσυχη οικογένεια, Тихая семья, クワイエット・ファミリー, 死不张扬离奇失魂事件, 死不張揚的離奇命案, 瘋狂飯店殺人夜, 死不張揚離奇失魂事件

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 17 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Quiet Family

The Age of Shadows
The Age of Shadows Drama, Thriller
2016, South Korea
7.0
Worst Woman
Worst Woman Romantic
2016, South Korea
6.0
Doomsday Book
Doomsday Book Sci-Fi
2012, South Korea
5.0
Inhale
Inhale Drama
2010, USA
7.0
Thirst
Thirst Drama, Horror
2009, South Korea
6.0
The Good, the Bad, the Weird
The Good, the Bad, the Weird Western
2008, South Korea
7.0
Seven Days
Seven Days Thriller, Crime
2007, South Korea
6.0
Bittersweet Life / Dalkomhan insaeng
Bittersweet Life / Dalkomhan insaeng Drama, Action
2005, South Korea
7.0
Jigureul jikyeora!
Jigureul jikyeora! Comedy, Crime, Drama
2003, South Korea
7.0
The Happiness of the Katakuris
The Happiness of the Katakuris Horror, Musical, Comedy
2002, Japan
5.0
J.S.A.: Joint Security Area
J.S.A.: Joint Security Area Thriller, Drama, War
2000, South Korea
7.0
Attack the Gas Station
Attack the Gas Station Comedy
1999, South Korea
7.0
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more