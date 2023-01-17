Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
7.0
Kinoafisha
Films
The Quiet Family
7.0
The Quiet Family
, 1998
Choyonghan kajok
South Korea / Comedy, Crime, Horror / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
7.0
Cast
Song Kang-ho
Yeong-min Kang (Son)
Choi Min-sik
Chang-ku Kang (Uncle)
Park In-hwan
Kang Tae-goo (Father)
Na Moon-hee
Mrs. Kang
Go Ho-kyung
Kang Mi-na (Daughter)
Yun-seong Lee
Mi-su Kang (Daughter)
Choi Cheol-ho
Male lodger (committing suicide by taking pills)
Jo Deok-jae
Deok-bu Ha
Doctor
Yoo Hyeong-kwan
Senior Mr. Jang
Director
Kim Ji-woon
Writer
Kim Ji-woon
Composer
Yeong-wook Jo
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
South Korea
Runtime
1 hour 41 minutes
Production year
1998
World premiere
25 April 1998
Release date
25 April 1998
South Korea
18
Production
Myung Films
Also known as
Joyonghan gajok, The Quiet Family, A csendes család, Choyonghan gajok, Choyonghan kajok, Die verschwiegene Familie, Joyonghan kajok, Kuwaietto famirî, La famille tranquille, Spokojna rodzinka, Tudo em Família, Μια ήσυχη οικογένεια, Тихая семья, クワイエット・ファミリー, 死不张扬离奇失魂事件, 死不張揚的離奇命案, 瘋狂飯店殺人夜, 死不張揚離奇失魂事件
More
Film rating
7.0
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 17 January 2023
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for The Quiet Family
The Age of Shadows
Drama, Thriller
2016, South Korea
7.0
Worst Woman
Romantic
2016, South Korea
6.0
Doomsday Book
Sci-Fi
2012, South Korea
5.0
Inhale
Drama
2010, USA
7.0
Thirst
Drama, Horror
2009, South Korea
6.0
The Good, the Bad, the Weird
Western
2008, South Korea
7.0
Seven Days
Thriller, Crime
2007, South Korea
6.0
Bittersweet Life / Dalkomhan insaeng
Drama, Action
2005, South Korea
7.0
Jigureul jikyeora!
Comedy, Crime, Drama
2003, South Korea
7.0
The Happiness of the Katakuris
Horror, Musical, Comedy
2002, Japan
5.0
J.S.A.: Joint Security Area
Thriller, Drama, War
2000, South Korea
7.0
Attack the Gas Station
Comedy
1999, South Korea
7.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree