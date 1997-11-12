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Poster of Same Old Song
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Same Old Song
7.0

Same Old Song

, 1997
On connait la chanson
France, Great Britain, Switzerland / Drama, Comedy, Musical / 18+
Poster of Same Old Song
7.0

Cast

Pierre Arditi
Pierre Arditi
Claude
Sabine Azema
Sabine Azema
Odile Lalande
Jean-Pierre Bacri
Jean-Pierre Bacri
Nicolas
Andre Dussollier
Andre Dussollier
Simon
Agnès Jaoui
Agnès Jaoui
Camille Lalande
Lambert Wilson
Lambert Wilson
Marc Duveyrier
Jane Birkin
Jane Birkin
Jane
Jean-Paul Roussillon
Father
Nelly Borgeaud
Doctor #3
Götz Burger
Von Choltitz
Director Alain Resnais
Writer Agnès Jaoui, Jean-Pierre Bacri
Composer Bruno Fontaine
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Great Britain / Switzerland
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 1997
World premiere 12 November 1997
Release date
12 November 1997 Russia 6+
12 November 1997 France
9 April 1998 Germany 12
29 October 1998 Hungary
12 November 1997 Kazakhstan
9 April 1998 USA
12 November 1997 Ukraine
Budget €7,900,000
Production Arena Films, Caméra One, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
On connaît la chanson, Same Old Song, Amores Parisienses, Aquela Velha Canção, Coneixem la cançó, Conozco la canción, Das Leben ist ein Chanson, É Sempre a Mesma Cantiga, En velkjent melodi, Hayat bir şarkıdır, I zoi einai ena tragoudi, La vida es una canción, Megint a régi nóta, Parole, parole, parole..., Samma gamla visa, Tuttu laulu, Uvijek ista pjesma, Znamy tę piosenkę, Znana melodia, Известные старые песни, 恋するシャンソン

Film rating

7.0
Rate 14 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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