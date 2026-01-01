Similar films for Russian Symphony
Skvoz chyornoe steklo Drama
2018, Russia
6.0
Trudno byt bogom Sci-Fi
2013, Russia
6.0
The Role Drama
2013, Russia / Finland / Belarus
5.0
The Ugly Swans Drama, Thriller
2006, Russia / France
6.0
The Sun Drama
2005, Russia
6.0
Moloch Drama
1999, Russia / Germany / France / Japan / Italy
6.0
Khrustalyov, My Car! Drama, Comedy
1998, Russia / France
6.0
A Visitor to a Museum Drama, Sci-Fi
1989, USSR / Germany / Switzerland
7.0
Dead Man's Letters Drama, Sci-Fi
1986, USSR
7.0
A Few Days from the Life of I.I. Oblomov Drama
1979, USSR
7.0
At Home Among Strangers Action, Drama
1974, USSR
7.0
Trial on the Road Drama, War
1971, USSR
7.0