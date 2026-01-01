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Poster of Russian Symphony
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Russian Symphony
6.5

Russian Symphony

, 1994
Russian Symphony
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Russian Symphony
6.5

Cast

Viktor Mikhaylov
Viktor Mikhaylov
Ivan Mazaev
Aleksandr Ilyin
Aleksandr Ilyin
Sanya - pisatel
Kira Kreylis-Petrova
Valentina Mazdukhina
Valentina Pavlovna Kovel
Semyonovna
Mikhail Khrabrov
General
Valentin Golubenko
Giliuli
Natalya Akimova
Natalya Akimova
Teacher
Nora Gryakalova
Teacher
Aleksey Ingelevich
yurodivyy na Kulikovom polye
Nikolai Levykin
Gorbachev
Director Konstantin Lopushanskiy
Writer Konstantin Lopushanskiy
Composer Andrey Sigle
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 1 January 1994
Release date
1 January 1994 Russia 18+
3 April 1994 Kazakhstan
3 April 1994 Ukraine
Production Lenfilm Studio, Orient Express
Also known as
Russkaya simfoniya, Apokaliptyczne sny - rosyjska symfonia, Hassut sinfoniat II, Russian Symphony, Russische Symphonie, Sinfonía rusa, Une symphonie russe, Русская симфония

Film rating

6.5
Rate 13 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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