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Poster of After Life
7.6
Kinoafisha Films After Life
7.6

After Life

, 1998
After life
Japan / Drama / 18+
Poster of After Life
7.6

Cast

Erika Oda
Takashi Naitō
Takashi Naitō
Kyōko Kagawa
Kei Tani
Taketoshi Naitô
Arata Iura
Director Hirokazu Koreeda
Writer Hirokazu Koreeda
Composer Yasuhiro Kasamatsu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 11 September 1998
Release date
11 September 1998 Canada
17 November 1999 France
17 April 1999 Japan
16 September 1999 Netherlands
8 December 2001 South Korea
12 May 1999 USA
Worldwide Gross $801,985
Production Engine Film, Sputnik Productions, TV Man Union
Also known as
Wandafuru raifu, After Life, Efter livet, After Life... la vida después de la muerte, Depois da Vida, Elämän jälkeen, La vida después de la muerte, Mellem liv og død, Nakon života, Peale elu, Po życiu, Túlvilág, Wonderful Life, Yaşamdan Sonra, Μετά θάνατον ζωή, После жизни, ワンダフルライフ, 下一站，天国, 下一站，天國, 下一站，天國！

Film rating

7.6
Rate 13 votes
7.6 IMDb

Quotes

Kenji Yamamoto, who wants to forget his past Say I choose a memory, from when I was eight or ten years old. Then I'll only remember how I felt back then? I'll be able to forget everything else? Really? You can forget? Well, then that really is heaven.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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