ProductionEngine Film, Sputnik Productions, TV Man Union
Also known as
Wandafuru raifu, After Life, Efter livet, After Life... la vida después de la muerte, Depois da Vida, Elämän jälkeen, La vida después de la muerte, Mellem liv og død, Nakon života, Peale elu, Po życiu, Túlvilág, Wonderful Life, Yaşamdan Sonra, Μετά θάνατον ζωή, После жизни, ワンダフルライフ, 下一站，天国, 下一站，天國, 下一站，天國！
Film rating
7.6
Rate13 votes
7.6IMDb
Quotes
Kenji Yamamoto, who wants to forget his pastSay I choose a memory, from when I was eight or ten years old. Then I'll only remember how I felt back then? I'll be able to forget everything else? Really? You can forget? Well, then that really is heaven.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.