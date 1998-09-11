Say I choose a memory, from when I was eight or ten years old. Then I'll only remember how I felt back then? I'll be able to forget everything else? Really? You can forget? Well, then that really is heaven.

Kenji Yamamoto, who wants to forget his past

Kenji Yamamoto, who wants to forget his past Say I choose a memory, from when I was eight or ten years old. Then I'll only remember how I felt back then? I'll be able to forget everything else? Really? You can forget? Well, then that really is heaven.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.