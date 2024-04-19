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Poster of Take Care of Your Scarf
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Take Care of Your Scarf
6.6

Take Care of Your Scarf

, 1994
Pida huivista kiinni, Tatjana
Finland / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Take Care of Your Scarf
6.6

Cast

Kirsi Tykkyläinen
Klavdia
Mato Valtonen
Valdemar 'Valto' Reiman
Elina Salo
Hotel Receptionist
Kati Outinen
Kati Outinen
Tatjana
Matti Pellonpää
Reino
Irma Junnilainen
Valto's Mother
Veikko Lavi
Vepe
Pertti Husu
Pepe
Viktor Vassel
Bus Driver
Carl-Erik Calamnius
Petrol Station Attendant
Director Aki Kaurismäki
Writer Sakke Järvenpää, Aki Kaurismäki
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 5 minutes
Production year 1994
Online premiere 19 April 2024
World premiere 14 January 1994
Release date
8 September 1994 Canada
11 April 1997 Czechia U
19 January 1996 Denmark
14 January 1994 Finland
2 November 1994 France
7 July 1994 Germany
27 October 1995 Great Britain
28 June 1996 Greece
29 December 1994 Hungary
11 February 1995 Japan
14 January 1994 Latvia
19 January 1995 Netherlands
24 November 1995 Norway
26 April 2024 Spain
18 May 1996 Sweden
14 January 1994 USA
Production Sputnik, Pandora Filmproduktion
Also known as
Pidä huivista kiinni, Tatjana, Take Care of Your Scarf, Tatiana, Tatjana, Agárrate el pañuelo, Tatiana, Cuida tu bufanda, Tatiana, Cuide do Seu Lenço, Tatjana, Čuvaj maramu, Tatjana, Håll i scarfen, Tatjana!, Pas op je sjaal, Tatjana, Pas på dit tørklæde, Tatjana, Pass på skjerfet ditt, Tatjana, Pidä huivista kiinni Svetlana, nyt mennään, Pidä huivista kiinni Tatjana, nyt mennään, Take Care of Your Scarf, Tatjana, Tatiana, Tiens ton foulard, Tatiana, Vigyázz a kendődre Tatyjána!, Θα το φας το κεφάλι σου, Τατιάνα, Береги свою косынку, Татьяна, 坐穩車，泰欣娜, 愛しのタチアナ, Attenta al foulard, Tatjana, Tha to fas to kefali sou, Tatiana

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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