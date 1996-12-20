ProductionCastle Rock Entertainment, Columbia Pictures, Frederick Zollo Productions
Also known as
Ghosts of Mississippi, Fantasmas del pasado, Das Attentat, Fantasmas do Passado, Duchy Missisipi, Duhovi Mississippija, Fantasmes del passat, Fantômes du Mississippi, Geçmişten ruhlar, Ghosts from the Past, Ha-Ruhot Shel Mississipi, Kísért a múlt, L'agguato - Ghosts from the Past, Les fantômes du passé, Menneisyyden aaveet, Misisipes vaiduokliai, Skuggor från det förflutna, Φαντάσματα από το παρελθόν, Духови Мисисипија, Призраки Миссисипи, Призраците на Мисисипи, ゴースト・オブ・ミシシッピー, 密西西比的謀殺案
Film rating
6.7
Rate14 votes
6.7IMDb
Quotes
Myrlie Evers[quoting Medgar Evers]When you hate, the only person who suffers is you, because most of the people you hate don't know it and the others don't care.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.