When you hate, the only person who suffers is you, because most of the people you hate don't know it and the others don't care.

Myrlie Evers [quoting Medgar Evers] When you hate, the only person who suffers is you, because most of the people you hate don't know it and the others don't care.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.