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Poster of Ghosts of Mississippi
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Ghosts of Mississippi
6.7

Ghosts of Mississippi

, 1996
Ghosts Of Mississippi
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Ghosts of Mississippi
6.7

Synopsis

A Mississippi district attorney and the widow of Medgar Evers struggle to finally bring a white racist to justice for the 1963 murder of the civil rights leader.

Cast

Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin
Bobby DeLaughter
James Woods
James Woods
Byron De La Beckwith
Virginia Madsen
Virginia Madsen
Dixie DeLaughter
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg
Myrlie Evers
Alexa PenaVega
Alexa PenaVega
Claire DeLaughter
Susanna Thompson
Susanna Thompson
Peggy Lloyd
Craig T. Nelson
Ed Peters
Lucas Black
Lucas Black
Burt DeLaughter
Joe Tello
Drew DeLaughter
William H. Macy
William H. Macy
Charlie Crisco
Director Rob Reiner
Writer Lewis Colick
Composer Marc Shaiman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 1996
World premiere 20 December 1996
Release date
20 December 1996 Russia 16+
6 March 1997 Argentina
1 May 1997 Australia M
1 May 1997 Austria
5 March 1997 Belgium
13 March 1997 Bolivia
7 March 1997 Brazil
13 March 1997 Chile
7 March 1997 Colombia
19 June 1997 Czechia 12+
24 April 1997 Germany
9 May 1997 Great Britain
12 September 1997 Iceland
20 December 1996 Kazakhstan
22 October 1997 Kuwait
7 March 1997 Mexico
13 March 1997 New Zealand
13 June 1997 Portugal
24 April 1997 Singapore
17 April 1997 Spain
14 March 1997 Switzerland
6 June 1997 Turkey
20 December 1996 USA
20 December 1996 Ukraine
24 April 1997 Venezuela
MPAA PG-13
Budget $36,000,000
Worldwide Gross $13,323,144
Production Castle Rock Entertainment, Columbia Pictures, Frederick Zollo Productions
Also known as
Ghosts of Mississippi, Fantasmas del pasado, Das Attentat, Fantasmas do Passado, Duchy Missisipi, Duhovi Mississippija, Fantasmes del passat, Fantômes du Mississippi, Geçmişten ruhlar, Ghosts from the Past, Ha-Ruhot Shel Mississipi, Kísért a múlt, L'agguato - Ghosts from the Past, Les fantômes du passé, Menneisyyden aaveet, Misisipes vaiduokliai, Skuggor från det förflutna, Φαντάσματα από το παρελθόν, Духови Мисисипија, Призраки Миссисипи, Призраците на Мисисипи, ゴースト・オブ・ミシシッピー, 密西西比的謀殺案

Film rating

6.7
Rate 14 votes
6.7 IMDb

Quotes

Myrlie Evers [quoting Medgar Evers] When you hate, the only person who suffers is you, because most of the people you hate don't know it and the others don't care.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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