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Poster of Film locations of Ostinato destino
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Film locations of Ostinato destino
5.4

Film locations of Ostinato destino

, 1992
Ostinato destino
Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of Film locations of Ostinato destino
5.4

Cast

Monica Bellucci
Monica Bellucci
Angela
Alessandro Gassman
Alessandro Gassman
Marcello Rambaldi
Marina Berti
Eva Meyer
Armando Francioli
Butler
Gustavo Frigerio
Cesare Rambaldi
Angela Finocchiaro
Angela Finocchiaro
Lucrezia Rambaldi
Lauretta Masiero
Carolina Rambaldi
Rocco Bellanova
Ken
Thywill Amenia
Paul
Christina Engelhardt
Regina
Director Gianfranco Albano
Writer Francesco Costa, Antonio Nibby
Composer Carlo Siliotto
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 28 May 1992
Release date
3 November 1992 Germany
28 May 1992 Italy
Production San Francisco Film, Faso Film
Also known as
Ostinato destino, Húzd meg, ereszd meg!, Ostinato Destino - Hartnäckiges Schicksal, Stuborn Fate, Упрямая судьба, Δίδυμος Πειρασμός, 遗产大战

Film rating

5.4
Rate 11 votes
4.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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