Similar films for Mayrig
The Promise Drama, History, Thriller
2016, USA
7.0
1915 Drama
2015, USA
5.0
The Cut Drama
2014, Germany / France / Poland / Turkey / Canada / Russia / Italy
7.0
Garegin Nzhdeh Biography
2013, Armenia
6.0
Lost and Found in Armenia Comedy
2012, USA / Armenia
6.0
La Masseria Delle Allodole Drama
2007, Italy / Spain / Great Britain / France / Bulgaria
6.0
Aram Drama, Crime, Action
2002, France
6.0
Ararat Drama, War
2002, France / Canada
6.0
Forty Days of Musa Dagh Drama, History, War
1982, USA
5.0
I as in Icarus Thriller
1979, France
7.0
Nahapet Drama
1977, USSR
6.0
Greed in the Sun Adventure, Action, Comedy
1964, France
7.0