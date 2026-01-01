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Poster of Mayrig
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Mayrig
7.9

Mayrig

, 1991
Mayrig
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Mayrig
7.9

Cast

Richard Berry
Richard Berry
Araxi (voice only)
Claudia Cardinale
Claudia Cardinale
Araxi (Mayrig)
Omar Sharif
Omar Sharif
Hagop
Nathalie Roussel
Gayane
Isabelle Sadoyan
Anna
Jacky Nercessian
Apkar
Cédric Doucet
Azad age 7
Tom Ponsin
Azad age 12
Stéphane Servais
Azad age 20
Serge Avedikian
Vaksen Papasian
Director Henri Verneuil
Writer Henri Verneuil
Composer Jean-Claude Petit
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 2 hours 35 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 27 November 1991
Release date
27 November 1991 France
Production Carthago Films S.a.r.l., Quinta Communications, TF1 Films Production
Also known as
Mayrig, Mayrig - Heimat in der Fremde, Mayrig znaczy mama, Mother, Майрик, Мать, Մայրիկ, 나의 어머니

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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