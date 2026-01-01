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Poster of Hot Shots! Part Deux
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Hot Shots! Part Deux
7.4

Hot Shots! Part Deux

, 1993
Hot Shots! Part Deux
USA / War, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Hot Shots! Part Deux
7.4

Cast

Charlie Sheen
Charlie Sheen
Topper Harley
Lloyd Bridges
Tug Benson
Valeria Golino
Valeria Golino
Ramada Rodham Hayman
Rowan Atkinson
Rowan Atkinson
Dexter Hayman
Richard Crenna
Col. Denton Walters
Brenda Bakke
Michelle Rodham Huddleston
Miguel Ferrer
Harbinger
Jerry Haleva
Saddam Hussein
David Wohl
Gerou
Mitch Ryan
Gray Edwards
Director Jim Abrahams
Writer Pat Proft, Jim Abrahams
Composer Basil Poledouris
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 21 May 1993
Release date
21 May 1993 Russia 12+
20 August 1993 Australia
28 May 1993 Brazil L
19 August 1993 Czechia U
23 July 1993 Denmark
8 October 1993 Estonia
21 May 1993 France
23 September 1993 Germany
20 August 1993 Great Britain
26 June 1993 Japan
21 May 1993 Kazakhstan
17 December 1993 Portugal
21 May 1993 Romania 12
6 August 1993 Spain
6 August 1993 Sweden
1 October 1993 Turkey
21 May 1993 USA
21 May 1993 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $25,000,000
Worldwide Gross $133,752,825
Production Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
Hot Shots! Part Deux, Hot Shots! 2, Hot Shots 2, ¡Loca academia de pilotos! Parte 2, Locademia de pilotos 2: En la selva, Ases pelos Ares 2, Ässad 2, Des pilotes en l'air: Deux, Formidabilul - 2, Horúce strely 2, Hot Shots 2! The Exploitation, Hot Shots! 2 - kaikkien jatko-osien äiti, Hot Shots! Der zweite Versuch, Kakvi frajeri! 2, Karštagalviai 2, Karstgalvji 2, Karštos galvos 2, Loca academia de pilotos 2: En la selva, Nagy durranás 2. - A második pukk, Napihnjenci 2, Sıkı Atışlar 2, Stravoi pilotoi! Meros defteron, Top Gang 2! A Missão, Žhavé výstřely 2, Στραβοί πιλότοι σε F-16 μέρος 2, Στραβοί πιλότοι σε F-16: Μέρος δεύτερο, Στραβοί πιλότοι σε F-16: Μέρος ντέφτερον, Гарячі голови 2, Горячие головы 2, Смотаняци 2, Усијане главе 2, ホット・ショット2, Hot Shots! - Der 2. Versuch, Στραβοί Πιλότοι 2

Film rating

7.4
Rate 15 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Topper Harley [narrating] Somebody once wrote, "Hell is the impossibility of reason." Well, that's what this place feels like - hell. I hate it already and it's only been a few hours. I'm so tired. We get up at four in the morning...
Capt. Benjamin L. Willard [narrating] At first I thought they handed me the wrong dossier. I couldn't believe they wanted this man dead. Third Generation West Point, top of his class, Airbourne, Korea, about a thousand decorations, etc, etc...
Topper Harley Topper Harley, Capt. Benjamin L. Willard: [as their boats pass each other] I loved you in Wall Street!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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