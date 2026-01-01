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Poster of For the Moment
6.1
Kinoafisha Films For the Moment
6.1

For the Moment

, 1993
For The Moment
Canada / War, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of For the Moment
6.1

Synopsis

The story of airmen training in rural Manitoba in the summer of 1942 to go overseas and become bomber pilots in World War II, as well as the romantic entanglements which overcome them while they contemplate life and love in a world at war.

Cast

Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe
Christianne Hirt
Wanda Cannon
Scott Kraft
Peter Outerbridge
Sara McMillan
Director Aaron Kim Johnston
Writer Aaron Kim Johnston
Composer Victor Davies
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 1993
World premiere 1 October 1993
Release date
1 October 1993 Canada
19 April 1996 USA
MPAA PG-13
Budget $2,800,000
Worldwide Gross $121,548
Production John Aaron Features II Inc., Manitoba Film & Sound Development Corporation, National Film Board of Canada (NFB)
Also known as
For the Moment, Aionioi erastes, Élj a pillanatnak!, Por um Momento, Tensa espera, Trăiește clipa, Un temps pour aimer, Vivendo o presente, Żyć chwilą, Мгновения любви, 포 더 모멘트

Film rating

6.1
Rate 12 votes
6.1 IMDb

Quotes

Lachlan Sweet dreams.
Lill There's no time for dreams. We've almost run out of night.
Lachlan There's nothing wrong with daydreams.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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