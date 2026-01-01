Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
For the Moment
6.1
For the Moment
, 1993
For The Moment
Canada / War, Drama, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Goofs
6.1
Synopsis
The story of airmen training in rural Manitoba in the summer of 1942 to go overseas and become bomber pilots in World War II, as well as the romantic entanglements which overcome them while they contemplate life and love in a world at war.
Expand
Cast
Russell Crowe
Christianne Hirt
Wanda Cannon
Scott Kraft
Peter Outerbridge
Sara McMillan
Director
Aaron Kim Johnston
Writer
Aaron Kim Johnston
Composer
Victor Davies
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
1993
World premiere
1 October 1993
Release date
1 October 1993
Canada
19 April 1996
USA
MPAA
PG-13
Budget
$2,800,000
Worldwide Gross
$121,548
Production
John Aaron Features II Inc., Manitoba Film & Sound Development Corporation, National Film Board of Canada (NFB)
Also known as
For the Moment, Aionioi erastes, Élj a pillanatnak!, Por um Momento, Tensa espera, Trăiește clipa, Un temps pour aimer, Vivendo o presente, Żyć chwilą, Мгновения любви, 포 더 모멘트
More
Film rating
6.1
Rate
12
votes
6.1
IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Lachlan
Sweet dreams.
Lill
There's no time for dreams. We've almost run out of night.
Lachlan
There's nothing wrong with daydreams.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for For the Moment
Prisoners of the Sun
Drama, War
1991, Australia
6.0
Tenderness
Drama
2008, USA
5.0
Mystery, Alaska
Comedy, Drama, Sport
1999, USA / Canada
6.0
Rough Magic
Fantasy, Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1995, USA / France / Great Britain
5.0
The Sum of Us
Drama, Comedy
1995, Australia
7.0
The Efficiency Expert
Drama, Crime
1992, Australia
6.0
Proof
Drama
1991, Australia
7.0
The Greatest Beer Run Ever
Drama, War
2022, USA
7.0
Fathers & Daughters
Drama
2015, USA / Italy
7.0
The Water Diviner
Drama
2014, Australia / Turkey / USA
6.0
Cinderella Man
Romantic, Drama
2005, USA
7.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree