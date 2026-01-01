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Poster of Q & A
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Q & A
6.6

Q & A

, 1990
Q & A
USA / Drama, Crime / 18+
Poster of Q & A
6.6

Cast

Nick Nolte
Nick Nolte
Mike Brennan
Timothy Hutton
Timothy Hutton
Al Reilly
Armand Assante
Armand Assante
Bobby Texador
Patrick O'Neal
Kevin Quinn
Lee Richardson
Leo Bloomenfeld
Luis Guzmán
Luis Guzmán
Luis Valentin
Charles S. Dutton
Charles S. Dutton
Sam Chapman
Jenny Lumet
Nancy Bosch
Paul Calderón
Roger Montalvo
International Chrysis
Jose Malpica
Director Sidney Lumet
Writer Edwin Torres, Sidney Lumet, Alan Smithee
Composer Rubén Blades
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 12 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 27 April 1990
Release date
27 April 1990 Russia 16+
11 July 1990 France
6 September 1990 Germany 16
27 April 1990 Kazakhstan
11 May 1991 South Korea 18
27 April 1990 USA
27 April 1990 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $11,207,891
Production Regency International Pictures, Odyssey Distributors
Also known as
Q & A, Tödliche Fragen, Contre-enquête, Distrito 34: Corrupción total, Dødbringende viden, Dödligt protokoll, Epikindynes erotiseis, thanasimes apantiseis, Hol az igazság?, Inquérito Escaldante, Intriga, Lain pyöveli, Lovens bøddel, Preguntas sin respuestas, Pytania i odpowiedzi, Q & A - Sem Lei, Sem Justiça, Q&A, Q＆A, Terzo grado, Επικίνδυνες ερωτήσεις, θανάσιμες απαντήσεις, Вопросы и ответы, Въпроси и отговори, 警察大亨, 사랑과 슬픔의 맨하탄, Q and A

Film rating

6.6
Rate 13 votes
6.6 IMDb

Quotes

Leo Bloomenfeld [telling Al Reilly about Kevin Quinn] He's a prick. He's a racist and an anti-Semite and a prick. He wants to be Tom Dewey, and he will be. He married for politics and all he can see is way clear to God knows how high up. Years ago, when we still had executions in the state, he used to volunteer as a witness. Yeah, his first murder case, uhh he was a young A.D.A. then and I'm talking years ago... The case was shaky, circumstantial and he wanted a recommended death penalty from the jury. Before he was finished, he had them believing that poor black kid raped their mothers. He goes up to Sing-Sing for the electrocution. And the next day, we're sitting around, drinking coffee and he walks in with this grin on his face and someone says "Hey, how did it go?", he says, casually, "He fried!" and then he says, "I sure hope he was guilty!" and he laughs! Fuck him! Now and forever!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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