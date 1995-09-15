USA, France, Great Britain / Drama, Romantic / 18+
8.1
Synopsis
Ben Sanderson, a Hollywood screenwriter who lost everything because of his alcoholism, arrives in Las Vegas to drink himself to death. There, he meets and forms an uneasy friendship and non-interference pact with prostitute Sera.
Leaving Las Vegas, Adiós a Las Vegas, Napuštajući Las Vegas, Adieu Las Vegas, Adjø Las Vegas, Afinontas to Las Vegas, Despedida em Las Vegas, Elveda Las Vegas, Farväl Las Vegas, Lahkumine Las Vegasest, Las Vegas, végállomás, Leaving Las Vegas: Liebe bis in den Tod, Morrer em Las Vegas, Opustit Las Vegas, Paliekant Las Vegasą, Parasind Las Vegas-ul, Rời Khỏi Las Vegas, Via da Las Vegas, Zanechať Las Vegas, Zbogom Las Vegas, Zostawić Las Vegas, Αφήνοντας το Λας Βέγκας, Да напуснеш Лас Вегас, Покидаючи Лас-Вегас, Покидая Лас-Вегас, 라스베가스를 떠나며, リービング・ラスベガス, 遠離賭城, Leaving Las Vegas - Liebe bis in den Tod, 兩顆絕望的心, 远离赌城