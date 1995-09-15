I don't know if I started drinking 'cause my wife left me or my wife left me 'cause I started drinking, but fuck it anyway.

Ben Sanderson I don't know if I started drinking 'cause my wife left me or my wife left me 'cause I started drinking, but fuck it anyway.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.