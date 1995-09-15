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Poster of Leaving Las Vegas
8.1
Kinoafisha Films Leaving Las Vegas
8.1

Leaving Las Vegas

, 1995
Leaving Las Vegas
USA, France, Great Britain / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Leaving Las Vegas
8.1

Synopsis

Ben Sanderson, a Hollywood screenwriter who lost everything because of his alcoholism, arrives in Las Vegas to drink himself to death. There, he meets and forms an uneasy friendship and non-interference pact with prostitute Sera.

Cast

Emily Procter
Debbie
Elisabeth Shue
Elisabeth Shue
Sera
Steven Weber
Marc Nussbaum
Richard Lewis
Peter
Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage
Ben Sanderson
Kim Adams
Sheila
Graham Beckel
Graham Beckel
L.A. Bartender
Valeria Golino
Valeria Golino
Terri
Julian Sands
Julian Sands
Yuri
Stuart Regen
Man at Bar
Director Mike Figgis
Writer John O'Brien, Mike Figgis
Composer Mike Figgis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / France / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 1995
World premiere 15 September 1995
Release date
15 September 1995 Russia 18+
22 February 1996 Argentina +16
23 January 1996 Australia
28 February 1996 Belgium
8 March 1996 Brazil 16
2 May 1996 Czechia 15+
15 March 1996 Denmark
5 July 1996 Estonia
20 March 1996 France
9 June 1996 Germany
19 January 1996 Great Britain
8 March 1996 Greece
16 May 1996 Hungary
26 January 1996 Ireland
7 March 1996 Italy
14 September 1996 Japan
15 September 1995 Kazakhstan
14 March 1996 Netherlands
24 May 1996 Norway 15
22 March 1996 Philippines R-18
12 April 1996 Poland
3 May 1996 Portugal
1 March 1996 South Korea 18
1 December 1995 Spain
15 March 1996 Sweden 15
12 April 1996 Switzerland
1 March 1996 Turkey 18+
27 October 1995 USA
15 September 1995 Ukraine
8 March 1996 Uruguay
MPAA R
Budget $3,600,000
Worldwide Gross $32,049,055
Production Lumiere Pictures, Initial Productions
Also known as
Leaving Las Vegas, Adiós a Las Vegas, Napuštajući Las Vegas, Adieu Las Vegas, Adjø Las Vegas, Afinontas to Las Vegas, Despedida em Las Vegas, Elveda Las Vegas, Farväl Las Vegas, Lahkumine Las Vegasest, Las Vegas, végállomás, Leaving Las Vegas: Liebe bis in den Tod, Morrer em Las Vegas, Opustit Las Vegas, Paliekant Las Vegasą, Parasind Las Vegas-ul, Rời Khỏi Las Vegas, Via da Las Vegas, Zanechať Las Vegas, Zbogom Las Vegas, Zostawić Las Vegas, Αφήνοντας το Λας Βέγκας, Да напуснеш Лас Вегас, Покидаючи Лас-Вегас, Покидая Лас-Вегас, 라스베가스를 떠나며, リービング・ラスベガス, 遠離賭城, Leaving Las Vegas - Liebe bis in den Tod, 兩顆絕望的心, 远离赌城

Film rating

8.1
Rate 16 votes
7.5 IMDb
Write review
Updated 15 June 2024

Quotes

Ben Sanderson I don't know if I started drinking 'cause my wife left me or my wife left me 'cause I started drinking, but fuck it anyway.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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