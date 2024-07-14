Menu
Kinoafisha Films Angels in the Outfield

Angels in the Outfield

Angels in the Outfield 18+
Synopsis

When a boy prays for a chance to have a family if the California Angels win the pennant, angels are assigned to make that possible.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 1994
Online premiere 14 July 2024
World premiere 15 July 1994
Release date
26 May 1995 Great Britain
31 December 1994 South Korea All
15 July 1994 USA
MPAA PG
Budget $24,000,000
Worldwide Gross $50,236,831
Production Walt Disney Pictures, Caravan Pictures
Also known as
Angels in the Outfield, Ángeles, Angels, Anđeli na terenu, Anđeli u autfildu, Angelai aiksteleje, Angeloi sto gipedo, Angels - Änglar finns!, Angels - Engel gibt es wirklich, Angels: une équipe aux anges, Angyalok a pályán, Anioły na boisku, Anjos em Campo, Engle på spil, Enkeleitä takapesällä, Les anges frappent et courent, Med engler på laget, Os Anjos Entram em Campo, Άγγελοι στο γήπεδο, Ангели на игрището, Ангелы у кромки поля, Янголи на краю поля, エンジェルス, 魔幻大聯盟
Director
William Dear
Cast
Danny Glover
Danny Glover
Brenda Fricker
Brenda Fricker
Tony Danza
Christopher Lloyd
Christopher Lloyd
Ben Johnson
Cast and Crew
Quotes
Roger Bomman God... if there is a God... if you're a man or a woman... if you're listening, I'd really, really like a family. My dad says that will only happen if the Angels win the pennant. The baseball team, I mean. So, maybe you can help them win a little. Amen. Oh, a-woman, too.
Stills
