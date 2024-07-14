When a boy prays for a chance to have a family if the California Angels win the pennant, angels are assigned to make that possible.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 42 minutes
Production year1994
Online premiere14 July 2024
World premiere15 July 1994
Release date
26 May 1995
Great Britain
31 December 1994
South Korea
All
15 July 1994
USA
MPAAPG
Budget$24,000,000
Worldwide Gross$50,236,831
ProductionWalt Disney Pictures, Caravan Pictures
Also known as
Angels in the Outfield, Ángeles, Angels, Anđeli na terenu, Anđeli u autfildu, Angelai aiksteleje, Angeloi sto gipedo, Angels - Änglar finns!, Angels - Engel gibt es wirklich, Angels: une équipe aux anges, Angyalok a pályán, Anioły na boisku, Anjos em Campo, Engle på spil, Enkeleitä takapesällä, Les anges frappent et courent, Med engler på laget, Os Anjos Entram em Campo, Άγγελοι στο γήπεδο, Ангели на игрището, Ангелы у кромки поля, Янголи на краю поля, エンジェルス, 魔幻大聯盟
Roger BommanGod... if there is a God... if you're a man or a woman... if you're listening, I'd really, really like a family. My dad says that will only happen if the Angels win the pennant. The baseball team, I mean. So, maybe you can help them win a little. Amen. Oh, a-woman, too.