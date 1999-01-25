Menu
6.8 IMDb Rating: 6.5
The Blair Witch Project

The Blair Witch Project

The Blair Witch Project 18+
Synopsis

Three film students vanish after traveling into a Maryland forest to film a documentary on the local Blair Witch legend, leaving only their footage behind.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 1999
Online premiere 19 August 2020
World premiere 25 January 1999
Release date
17 July 2008 Russia 16+
2 December 1999 Argentina
9 December 1999 Australia
20 October 1999 Belgium
1 October 1999 Brazil
30 July 1999 Canada
16 December 1999 Czechia
2 December 1999 Denmark
24 November 1999 Egypt
29 October 1999 El Salvador
21 January 2000 Estonia
5 November 1999 Finland
28 July 1999 France
25 November 1999 Germany
22 October 1999 Great Britain
10 December 1999 Greece
14 October 1999 Hong Kong
30 December 1999 Hungary
12 November 1999 Iceland
10 March 2000 Ireland
14 October 1999 Israel
18 February 2000 Italy
23 December 1999 Japan
25 January 1999 Kazakhstan
2 February 2000 Kuwait
14 January 2000 Lithuania
27 January 2000 Malaysia
10 November 1999 Malta
14 October 1999 Mexico
7 October 1999 Netherlands
9 December 1999 New Zealand
22 October 1999 Norway
2 December 1999 Peru
29 September 1999 Philippines
3 March 2000 Poland
30 October 1999 Portugal M/12
18 May 2001 Romania
28 October 1999 Singapore
30 October 1999 South Korea
29 October 1999 Spain
15 October 1999 Sweden
28 October 1999 Switzerland
2 October 1999 Taiwan, Province of China
1 October 1999 Turkey
30 July 1999 USA
25 January 1999 Ukraine
21 January 2000 Uruguay
MPAA PG-13
Budget $60,000
Worldwide Gross $248,639,099
Production Haxan Films
Also known as
Also known as
The Blair Witch Project, El proyecto de la bruja de Blair, Blair Witch Project, El proyecto Blair Witch, A Bruxa de Blair, Blair Cadısı, Blairi nõiafilm, Bідьмa з Блep: Курсoва з тoгo світу, Dự Án Phù Thuỷ Blair, El projecte de la bruixa de Blair, Ideglelés, Le projet Blair, Le Projet Blair Witch, O Projecto Blair Witch, O Projeto Bruxa de Blair, Projekt: Vještica iz Blaira, Projektas: Bleiro ragana, The Blair Witch Project - Il mistero della strega di Blair, Záhada Blair Witch, Ведьма из Блэр: Курсовая с того света, Вештица из Блера, Проклятието Блеър, ブレア・ウィッチ・プロジェクト, 厄夜叢林
Director
Daniel Myrick
Eduardo Sánchez
Cast
Hezer Donahyu
Joshua Leonard
Joshua Leonard
Michael Williams
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Quotes
Heather Donahue I just want to apologize to Mike's mom, Josh's mom, and my mom. And I'm sorry to everyone. I was very naive. I am so so sorry for everything that has happened. Because in spite of what Mike says now, it is my fault. Because it was my project and I insisted. I insisted on everything. I insisted that we weren't lost. I insisted that we keep going. I insisted that we walk south. Everything had to be my way. And this is where we've ended up and it's all because of me that we're here now - hungry, cold, and hunted. I love you mom, dad. I am so sorry. What is that? I'm scared to close my eyes, I'm scared to open them! We're gonna die out here!
Stills
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Bone Lake
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
Ice Fall
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
