Three film students vanish after traveling into a Maryland forest to film a documentary on the local Blair Witch legend, leaving only their footage behind.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 26 minutes
Production year1999
Online premiere19 August 2020
World premiere25 January 1999
Release date
MPAAPG-13
Budget$60,000
Worldwide Gross$248,639,099
ProductionHaxan Films
Also known as
The Blair Witch Project, El proyecto de la bruja de Blair, Blair Witch Project, El proyecto Blair Witch, A Bruxa de Blair, Blair Cadısı, Blairi nõiafilm, Bідьмa з Блep: Курсoва з тoгo світу, Dự Án Phù Thuỷ Blair, El projecte de la bruixa de Blair, Ideglelés, Le projet Blair, Le Projet Blair Witch, O Projecto Blair Witch, O Projeto Bruxa de Blair, Projekt: Vještica iz Blaira, Projektas: Bleiro ragana, The Blair Witch Project - Il mistero della strega di Blair, Záhada Blair Witch, Ведьма из Блэр: Курсовая с того света, Вештица из Блера, Проклятието Блеър, ブレア・ウィッチ・プロジェクト, 厄夜叢林
Heather DonahueI just want to apologize to Mike's mom, Josh's mom, and my mom. And I'm sorry to everyone. I was very naive. I am so so sorry for everything that has happened. Because in spite of what Mike says now, it is my fault. Because it was my project and I insisted. I insisted on everything. I insisted that we weren't lost. I insisted that we keep going. I insisted that we walk south. Everything had to be my way. And this is where we've ended up and it's all because of me that we're here now - hungry, cold, and hunted. I love you mom, dad. I am so sorry. What is that? I'm scared to close my eyes, I'm scared to open them! We're gonna die out here!