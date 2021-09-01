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Poster of How to Live in the German Federal Republic
7.6
Kinoafisha Films How to Live in the German Federal Republic
7.6

How to Live in the German Federal Republic

, 1990
Leben — BRD
Germany / Documentary / 18+
Poster of How to Live in the German Federal Republic
7.6

Synopsis

An oddity: a mock-documentary, satirizing West German life, from the perspective of a leftwing East German filmmaker.
Director Harun Farocki
Writer Harun Farocki
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 9 February 1990
Release date
9 February 1990 Germany
Production Harun Farocki Filmproduktion, La Sept, Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF)
Also known as
Leben - BRD, Att leva i förbundsrepubliken, How to Live in the German Federal Republic, Life - West Germany, Zycie w Republice Federalnej Niemiec, How to Live in the FRG, Leben – BRD

Film rating

7.6
Rate 14 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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