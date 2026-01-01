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Poster of The Chekist
7.0
Kinoafisha Films The Chekist
7.0

The Chekist

, 1992
Chekist
Russia, France / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Chekist
7.0

Cast

Igor Sergeev
Andrey Srubov
Aleksey Poluyan
Aleksey Poluyan
Pepel
Mikhail Vasserbaum
Isaac Katz
Sergei Isavnin
Khudonogov
Vasiliy Domrachyov
Solomin
Aleksandr Medvedev
Mudynya
Nina Usatova
Nina Usatova
The Sweeper
Aleksandr Kharashkevich
Boje
Igor Golovin
Igor Golovin
The Commandant
Viktor Khozyainov
Director Aleksandr Rogozhkin
Writer Jacques Baynac, André Milbet, Vladimir Zazubrin
Composer Dmitri Pavlov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia / France
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 15 September 1992
Release date
15 September 1992 Russia 16+
1 January 1993 Brazil
16 September 1992 Canada
16 September 1992 Kazakhstan
2 January 1993 Portugal
16 September 1992 Ukraine
Production Sodaperaga Productions, Studio Troitskij Most
Also known as
Chekist, The Chekist, Čekistas, Čekists, Czekista, Tchekiste, Ο τσεκιστής, Чекист, Cheka

Film rating

7.0
Rate 12 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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