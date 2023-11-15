Just when you thought it was safe to sleep, Freddy Krueger returns in this sixth installment of the Nightmare on Elm Street films, as psychologist Maggie Burroughs, tormented by recurring nightmares, meets a patient with the same horrific dreams. Their quest for answers leads to a certain house on Elm Street -- where the nightmares become reality.
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Film rating
4.7
Rate10 votes
4.7IMDb
Updated 15 November 2023
Stills
Quotes
Oprah NoodlemantraAll right. Once again. This is your brain.
[Cracks egg]
Oprah NoodlemantraThis is your brain on drugs. Questions?
[Freddy hits him with the frying pan]
Freddy KruegerYeah! What are you on? Looks like a frying pan and some eggs to me.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.