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Poster of Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare
4.7
Kinoafisha Films Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare
4.7

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare

, 1991
Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare
USA / Fantasy, Horror / 18+
Poster of Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare
4.7

Synopsis

Just when you thought it was safe to sleep, Freddy Krueger returns in this sixth installment of the Nightmare on Elm Street films, as psychologist Maggie Burroughs, tormented by recurring nightmares, meets a patient with the same horrific dreams. Their quest for answers leads to a certain house on Elm Street -- where the nightmares become reality.

Cast

Robert Englund
Robert Englund
Freddy Krueger
Lisa Zane
Maggie Burroughs
Breckin Meyer
Breckin Meyer
Spencer
Yaphet Kotto
Yaphet Kotto
Doc
Tom Arnold
Tom Arnold
Childless Man
Elinor Donahue
Elinor Donahue
Orphanage Woman
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Robert Shaye
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper
Shon Greenblatt
John Doe
Lezlie Deane
Tracy
Ricky Dean Logan
Carlos
Director Rachel Talalay
Writer Wes Craven, Rachel Talalay, Michael De Luca
Composer Brian May
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 5 September 1991
Release date
5 December 1991 Australia M
13 September 1991 Brazil 16
24 April 1992 Finland K-16
8 January 1992 France 12
5 September 1991 Germany 18
17 January 1992 Great Britain 18
31 July 1992 Hungary 18
31 July 1992 Japan R18+
27 March 1992 Netherlands 16
21 February 1992 Portugal M/16
28 January 1992 Spain 18
13 September 1991 USA R
Budget $11,000,000
Worldwide Gross $34,872,033
Production New Line Cinema, Nicolas Entertainment
Also known as
Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare, La muerte de Freddy: ¡la pesadilla final!, Pesadilla 6: La muerte de Freddy, Terror på Elm Street 6, Кошмар на улице Вязов 6: Фредди мертв, A Hora do Pesadelo 6: Pesadelo Final - A Morte de Freddy, A Nightmare on Elm Street 6: Freddy's Dead, A Nightmare on Elm Street 6: Freddy's Dead - The Final Nightmare, A Nightmare on Elm Street 6: Freddy's Finale, A Nightmare on Elm Street 6: The Dream Lover, A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 6, A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 6: Freddy's Dead, A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 6: The Final Nightmare, A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 666: Freddy's Dead, A Nightmare on Elm Street: The Final Nightmare, Cái Chết Của Freddy: Cơn Ác Mộng Cuối Cùng, Efialtis sto dromo me tis lefkes 6, Elm Sokağında Kabus 6-Son Kabus, Freddy halála - Az utolsó rémálom, Freddy je mrtav: Posljednja noćna mora, Freddy nie żyje: Koniec koszmaru, Freddy'nin Ölümü: Son Kâbus, Freddy's Dead, Freddy's Finale - Nightmare on Elm Street 6, Freddy's Finale: Nightmare on Elm Street 6, Freddyho smrt - Poslední noční můra, Freddyho smrť: Posledná nočná mora, Freddyjeva smrt, Fredžio mirtis: Paskutinis košmaras, La Fin de Freddy : L'Ultime Cauchemar, La fin de Freddy: L'ultime cauchemar, La muerte de Freddy: la pesadilla final, Nightmare 6 - La fine, Nightmare 6 Freddys Finale, Nightmare on Elm Street 6: Freddy's Finale, O Último Pesadelo em Elm Street, Painajainen Elm Streetillä 6: Freddyn kuolema, Pesadilla final: La muerte de Freddy, Sfarsitul lui Freddy: Cosmarul final, Sista mardrömmen på Elm Street - Freddys död, Strava u Ulici brestova 6: Fredi je mrtav, Terror på Elm Street 6 - Freddy's Dead, Viimeinen painajainen Elm Streetillä - Freddyn kuolema, Εφιάλτης στο δρόμο με τις λεύκες 6, Смъртта на Фреди: Последният кошмар, Фредді мертвий. Останній жах, फ़ाइनल नाइटमेयर, エルム街の悪夢 ザ・ファイナルナイトメア, 弗莱迪之死：最终噩梦, 猛鬼街6, 猛鬼街6：终极噩梦, Freddy 6, Freddy's Dead - The Final Nightmare, La Fin de Freddy - L'Ultime Cauchemar, A Nightmare on Elm Street 6: The Final Nightmare, Freddy 6 - La Fin de Freddy, Pesadilla en la Calle Elm 6 La Muerte de Freddy, Viimeinen painajainen Elm Streetillä: Freddyn kuolema, A Hora do Pesadelo 6: Pesadelo Final, a Morte de Freddy, A Nightmare On Elm Street 6, A Nightmare on Elm Street 6: Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare, Nightmare on Elm Street 6 - Freddy's Finale, Pesadilla en Elm Street 6: La muerte de Freddy, Rémálom az Elm utcában 6.: Freddy halála: Az utolsó rémálom, Freddy - Chapitre 6 - La Fin de Freddy, Freddy - Chapitre 6 - La Fin de Freddy - L'Ultime Cauchemar, Freddy 6 - La Fin de Freddy - L'Ultime Cauchemar, Pesadilla en la Calle del Infierno 6, Кошмари на Улица Елм Стрийт 6: Смъртта на Фреди: Последният Кошмар

Film rating

4.7
Rate 10 votes
4.7 IMDb
Updated 15 November 2023

Quotes

Oprah Noodlemantra All right. Once again. This is your brain.
[Cracks egg]
Oprah Noodlemantra This is your brain on drugs. Questions?
[Freddy hits him with the frying pan]
Freddy Krueger Yeah! What are you on? Looks like a frying pan and some eggs to me.
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