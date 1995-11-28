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Poster of Die Gebrüder Skladanowsky
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Die Gebrüder Skladanowsky
6.8

Die Gebrüder Skladanowsky

, 1995
Die Gebrüder Skladanowsky
Germany / Biography, Drama / 18+
Poster of Die Gebrüder Skladanowsky
6.8

Cast

Stefan Barber
Ringkampf boxer
Wiebke Bayer
Italienischer Bauerntanz dancer
Nadine Büttner
Gertrud Skladanowsky
Daniele Drobny
Acrobat
Florian Gallenberger
Florian Gallenberger
Self
Mehmet Ali Ceyhanli
Ringkampf boxer
Larissa H. Gomez
Italienischer Bauerntanz dancer
Lucie Hürtgen-Skladanowsky
Self
George Inci
Ringkampf boxer
George Inci
Ringkampf boxer
Jürgen Jürges
Self
Director Wim Wenders
Writer Veit Helmer, German Kral, Sebastian Andrae, Henrick Heckmann
Composer Laurent Petitgand
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 1995
World premiere 28 November 1995
Release date
28 November 1995 Germany
Production Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR), Bundesministerium des Inneren (BMI), Hochschule für Fernsehen und Film München (HFF)
Also known as
Die Gebrüder Skladanowsky, A Trick of the Light, A Skladanowsky-fivérek, A Trick of Light, Bracia Skladanowscy, Brothers Skladanowsky, I fratelli Skladanowsky, Les Lumière de Berlin, Os Irmãos Skladanowsky, Um Truque de Luz, Οι αδελφοί Σκλαντανόφσκι, Братья Складановские, ベルリンのリュミエール, Ілюзія світла

Film rating

6.8
Rate 13 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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