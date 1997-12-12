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Poster of Hugo Pool
5.0
Kinoafisha Films Hugo Pool
5.0

Hugo Pool

, 1997
Hugo Pool
USA / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Hugo Pool
5.0

Cast

Alyssa Milano
Alyssa Milano
Hugo
Mark Boone Junior
Mark Boone Junior
Pool Supply Man
Malcolm McDowell
Malcolm McDowell
Henry
Sean Penn
Sean Penn
Strange Hitchhiker
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr.
Franz
Cathy Moriarty
Cathy Moriarty
Minerva
Patrick Dempsey
Patrick Dempsey
Floyd
Sean Glenn
Andy
Kevin Dorman
Brendan Dawson
Man with Truck
Bert Remsen
Sad Old Man
Director Robert Downey Sr.
Writer Robert Downey Sr., Laura Ernst
Composer Danilo Pérez
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1997
World premiere 12 December 1997
Release date
12 December 1997 Russia 16+
12 December 1997 Kazakhstan
12 December 1997 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $13,330
Production BMG Independents, Nomadic Pictures
Also known as
Hugo Pool, Las piscinas de Hugo, Chaude journée à L.A., Devojka sa bazena, Pancsolj, pancser!, Piscine - Incontri a Beverly Hills, Pool Girl, Simbassänger & kärlek, Sonhar em Los Angeles, Μια υπέροχη ζωή, Басейнът на Хюго, Компания Хьюго, ヒューゴ・プール

Film rating

5.0
Rate 14 votes
5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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