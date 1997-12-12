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Hugo Pool
5.0
Hugo Pool
, 1997
Hugo Pool
USA / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
5.0
Cast
Alyssa Milano
Hugo
Mark Boone Junior
Pool Supply Man
Malcolm McDowell
Henry
Sean Penn
Strange Hitchhiker
Robert Downey Jr.
Franz
Cathy Moriarty
Minerva
Patrick Dempsey
Floyd
Sean Glenn
Andy
Kevin Dorman
Brendan Dawson
Man with Truck
Bert Remsen
Sad Old Man
Director
Robert Downey Sr.
Writer
Robert Downey Sr.
,
Laura Ernst
Composer
Danilo Pérez
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
1997
World premiere
12 December 1997
Release date
12 December 1997
Russia
16+
12 December 1997
Kazakhstan
12 December 1997
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$13,330
Production
BMG Independents, Nomadic Pictures
Also known as
Hugo Pool, Las piscinas de Hugo, Chaude journée à L.A., Devojka sa bazena, Pancsolj, pancser!, Piscine - Incontri a Beverly Hills, Pool Girl, Simbassänger & kärlek, Sonhar em Los Angeles, Μια υπέροχη ζωή, Басейнът на Хюго, Компания Хьюго, ヒューゴ・プール
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Film rating
5.0
Rate
14
votes
5
IMDb
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Best Comedies
Quotes
Strange Hitchhiker
If words could speak, I'd still would have nothing to say.
Showtimes
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