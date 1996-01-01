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Poster of Operatsiya 'S novym godom'
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Operatsiya 'S novym godom'
5.8

Operatsiya 'S novym godom'

, 1996
Operatsiya 'S novym godom'
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Operatsiya 'S novym godom'
5.8

Cast

Alexey Buldakov
Alexey Buldakov
Gen. Ivolgin Mikhalych
Sergey Makovetsky
Sergey Makovetsky
Hopelessly Sick
Leonid Yarmolnik
Leonid Yarmolnik
Mavetsky
Semyon Strugachyov
Semyon Strugachyov
Lev Solovejchik
Sergey Russkin
Sergey Russkin
Sergei Olegovich
Zoya Buryak
Zoya Buryak
Zoya
Aleksandr Lykov
Aleksandr Lykov
Lyosha
Yekaterina Dronova
Lena
Andrey Krasko
Andrey Krasko
Epshtein
Kirill Ulyanov
Kachalov
Director Aleksandr Rogozhkin
Writer Aleksandr Rogozhkin
Composer Vladislav Panchenko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1996
World premiere 1 January 1996
Release date
1 January 1996 Russia
11 November 1996 USA
Production CTB Film Company, Inkombank, Nikola Film
Also known as
Operatsiya 'S novym godom', Operation Happy New Year, New Year Story, Operacja 'Nowy Rok', Операция «С новым годом», Операция «Честита нова година», Операція 'З Новим роком', Operatsiya 'S Novym Godom'!

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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