Poster of Madeline
6.0 IMDb Rating: 6
Kinoafisha Films Madeline

Madeline

Madeline 18+
Country France / USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1998
Online premiere 1 January 2018
World premiere 10 July 1998
Release date
26 December 1998 Australia G
17 February 1999 France
12 February 1999 Great Britain
11 February 1999 Netherlands
26 March 1999 Sweden Btl
10 July 1998 USA
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $29,967,750
Production Global Entertainment Productions GmbH & Company Medien KG, Jaffilms, Madeline Films
Also known as
Madeline, Madelina, Madeline - Il diavoletto della scuola, Madeline, a csínytevő csitri, Μαντελάιν, Маделин, Мадлен, マドレーヌ, 古靈精怪瑪德琳
Quotes
Aggie [after she and the other girls have snuck into the kitchen and found Helen's bra, she hums briefly] Boobies, boobies, boobies.
