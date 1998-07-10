Country
France / USA
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
1998
Online premiere
1 January 2018
World premiere
10 July 1998
Release date
|26 December 1998
|Australia
|
|G
|17 February 1999
|France
|
|
|12 February 1999
|Great Britain
|
|
|11 February 1999
|Netherlands
|
|
|26 March 1999
|Sweden
|
|Btl
|10 July 1998
|USA
|
|
MPAA
PG
Worldwide Gross
$29,967,750
Production
Global Entertainment Productions GmbH & Company Medien KG, Jaffilms, Madeline Films
Also known as
Madeline, Madelina, Madeline - Il diavoletto della scuola, Madeline, a csínytevő csitri, Μαντελάιν, Маделин, Мадлен, マドレーヌ, 古靈精怪瑪德琳