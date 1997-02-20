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7.3
Kinoafisha
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Mother and Son
7.3
Mother and Son
, 1997
Mat i syn
Russia, Germany / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
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Similar
Quotes
7.3
Cast
Aleksey Ananishnov
Son
Gudrun Geyer
Mother
Director
Alexander Sokurov
Writer
Yuriy Arabov
Composer
Mikhail Ivanovich
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia / Germany
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
1997
World premiere
20 February 1997
Release date
20 February 1997
Russia
12+
20 February 1997
Germany
20 February 1997
Kazakhstan
12 February 1998
Netherlands
20 February 1997
Ukraine
Also known as
Mat i syn, Mother and Son, Madre e hijo, Mãe e Filho, Anya és fia, Madre e figlio, Matka i syn, Mère et fils, Moeder en zoon, Mor och son, Mor og søn, Mor og sønn, Mother, Son, Mutter und Sohn, Μητέρα και γιος, Мать и сын, マザー、サン, Ana və Oğul
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
14
votes
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 6 May 2025
Quotes
Mother
I'm afraid of death.
Son
Don't die then. Who is forcing you?
Mother
You do.
Showtimes
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