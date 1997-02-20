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Poster of Mother and Son
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Mother and Son
7.3

Mother and Son

, 1997
Mat i syn
Russia, Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of Mother and Son
7.3

Cast

Aleksey Ananishnov
Son
Gudrun Geyer
Mother
Director Alexander Sokurov
Writer Yuriy Arabov
Composer Mikhail Ivanovich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1997
World premiere 20 February 1997
Release date
20 February 1997 Russia 12+
20 February 1997 Germany
20 February 1997 Kazakhstan
12 February 1998 Netherlands
20 February 1997 Ukraine
Also known as
Mat i syn, Mother and Son, Madre e hijo, Mãe e Filho, Anya és fia, Madre e figlio, Matka i syn, Mère et fils, Moeder en zoon, Mor och son, Mor og søn, Mor og sønn, Mother, Son, Mutter und Sohn, Μητέρα και γιος, Мать и сын, マザー、サン, Ana və Oğul

Film rating

7.3
Rate 14 votes
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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