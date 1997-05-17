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Poster of Brother
8.3
Brother - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Brother
8.3

Brother

, 1997
Brat
Russia / Action, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Brother
8.3
Brother - Trailer
Brother  Trailer

Cast

Sergey Bodrov
Sergey Bodrov
Danila Bagrov
Viktor Sukhorukov
Viktor Sukhorukov
Viktor Bagrov
Svetlana Pismichenko
Svetlana Pismichenko
Sveta
Mariya Zhukova
Kat
Vyacheslav Butusov
Vyacheslav Butusov
Butusov
Anatoliy Zhuravlyov
Anatoliy Zhuravlyov
Nervous Bandit
Yuriy Kuznetsov
Yuriy Kuznetsov
German (Hoffman)
Irina Rakshina
Irina Rakshina
Zinka
Sergey Murzin
Sergey Murzin
Kruglyy
Igor Shibanov
Militiaman
Director Aleksei Balabanov
Writer Aleksei Balabanov
Composer Vyacheslav Butusov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1997
World premiere 17 May 1997
Release date
24 March 2022 Russia Наше кино 16+
15 October 1998 Czechia 15+
4 August 2001 Japan
12 December 1997 Kazakhstan
12 December 1997 Ukraine
Budget $10,000
Worldwide Gross $1,362,281
Production CTB Film Company, Goskino
Also known as
Brat, Brother, Брат, A fivér, Aka, Bröder, Brolis, Bruder, Frère, Irmão, Veli, Vend, ロシアン・ブラザー, 兄弟, 兄弟怜, 车臣老兵

Film rating

8.3
Rate 273 votes
7.8 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  133 In the Action genre  40 In the Drama genre  53 In films of Russia  2 In films of 1997  3

Film Trailers

All trailers
Brother - Trailer
Brother Trailer
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Quotes

Danila You're a smart man, German. Tell me, what do we live for?
German Well, everyone decides for himself. There's this saying, "What's good for a Russian is death for a German." Well, I live to disprove this.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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