Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
8.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Brother
8.3
Brother
, 1997
Brat
Russia / Action, Drama / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
8.3
Brother
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Sergey Bodrov
Danila Bagrov
Viktor Sukhorukov
Viktor Bagrov
Svetlana Pismichenko
Sveta
Mariya Zhukova
Kat
Vyacheslav Butusov
Butusov
Anatoliy Zhuravlyov
Nervous Bandit
Yuriy Kuznetsov
German (Hoffman)
Irina Rakshina
Zinka
Sergey Murzin
Kruglyy
Igor Shibanov
Militiaman
Director
Aleksei Balabanov
Writer
Aleksei Balabanov
Composer
Vyacheslav Butusov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
1997
World premiere
17 May 1997
Release date
24 March 2022
Russia
Наше кино
16+
15 October 1998
Czechia
15+
4 August 2001
Japan
12 December 1997
Kazakhstan
12 December 1997
Ukraine
Budget
$10,000
Worldwide Gross
$1,362,281
Production
CTB Film Company, Goskino
Also known as
Brat, Brother, Брат, A fivér, Aka, Bröder, Brolis, Bruder, Frère, Irmão, Veli, Vend, ロシアン・ブラザー, 兄弟, 兄弟怜, 车臣老兵
More
Film rating
8.3
Rate
273
votes
7.8
IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
133
In the Action genre
40
In the Drama genre
53
In films of Russia
2
In films of 1997
3
Film Trailers
All trailers
Brother
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Quotes
Danila
You're a smart man, German. Tell me, what do we live for?
German
Well, everyone decides for himself. There's this saying, "What's good for a Russian is death for a German." Well, I live to disprove this.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Brother
Brother 2
Action, Crime
2000, USA / Russia
8.0
Taxi Driver
Drama, Thriller
1976, USA
8.0
Chernyy dvor v kino
Crime, Drama
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan
7.0
Aleksey Oktyabrinovich
Documentary
2017, Russia
0.0
Happy Days
Drama
1991, USSR
6.0
Morphine
Drama
2008, Russia
7.0
War
Action, Drama, War
2002, Russia
8.0
A Stoker
Drama
2010, Russia
6.0
Cargo 200
Drama
2007, Russia
7.0
It Doesn't Hurt Me
Drama, Romantic
2006, Russia
6.0
Sisters
Action, Drama
2001, Russia
7.0
Of Freaks and Men
Drama, History
1998, Russia
6.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Hungry
2026, Great Britain, Thriller
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree