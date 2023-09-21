Menu
Kinoafisha
Reviews
Kinoafisha Movie Reviews
American Horror Story
A popular horror series meets "Rosemary's Baby" and Kim Kardashian.
American Horror Story, 12 сезон
Write review
21 September 2023 20:24
After Everything
The finale, from which we finally learn how things will turn out for Hardin and Tessa.
After Everything
Write review
14 September 2023 14:08
The Morning Show
The third season is filled with new "old" scandals and intrigues, with a deflated drama along the way.
The Morning Show, 3 сезон
Write review
14 September 2023 12:57
The Kill Room
The hilarious film duo of Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson about con artists who discover the genius of avant-garde painting and performance art.
The Kill Room
Write review
14 September 2023 12:38
Podmenysh
A stylish and intricate horror film about the horrors of parenthood starring the star of "Get Out".
Podmenysh , 1 сезон
Write review
8 September 2023 11:02
Holidays
May madness.
Holidays
Write review
4 September 2023 12:57
The Equalizer 3
I Seek Vengeance: The Dark Adventures of the Equalizer in Italy.
The Equalizer 3
Write review
1 September 2023 11:09
The Angel Maker
A bleak detective story that delves into important themes.
The Angel Maker
Write review
31 August 2023 19:15
The Dive
Truth at the Bottom.
The Dive
1 comment
25 August 2023 10:41
Kontakt
Everyone in the world needs someone by their side.
Kontakt, 2 сезон
Write review
25 August 2023 10:40
