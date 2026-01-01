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Poster of Rambling Rose
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Rambling Rose
6.6

Rambling Rose

, 1991
Rambling Rose
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Rambling Rose
6.6

Synopsis

A young woman who exudes sexuality battles temptation.

Cast

Laura Dern
Laura Dern
Rose
Robert Duvall
Robert Duvall
Daddy
Lukas Haas
Lukas Haas
Buddy
John Heard
John Heard
Willcox Hillyer
Diane Ladd
Mother
Kevin Conway
Dr. Martinson
Robert John Burke
Robert John Burke
Dave Wilkie
Lisa Jakub
Doll
Evan Lockwood
Waski
Taylor Sutherland
Billy
Director Martha Coolidge
Writer Calder Willingham
Composer Elmer Bernstein
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 10 September 1991
Release date
10 September 1991 Russia 16+
22 January 1992 France U
10 September 1991 Kazakhstan
13 March 1992 Turkey
10 September 1991 USA
10 September 1991 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $7,500,000
Worldwide Gross $6,266,621
Production Carolco Pictures, Edgar J. Scherick Associates
Also known as
Rambling Rose, As Noites de Rose, Den vilde rose, Die Lust der schönen Rose, El precio de la ambición, Historia Rose, Natten med Rose, Noches de rosa, Rosa - Uma Mulher de Fogo, Rosa Scompiglio e i suoi amanti, Rose passion, Rózsa és tövis, Skandalo sti mikri poli, Uçarı Gül, Σκάνδαλο στη μικρή πόλη, Беспутная Роза, Палавата Роуз, ランブリング・ローズ, 激情薔薇

Film rating

6.6
Rate 15 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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