ProductionCarolco Pictures, Edgar J. Scherick Associates
Also known as
Rambling Rose, As Noites de Rose, Den vilde rose, Die Lust der schönen Rose, El precio de la ambición, Historia Rose, Natten med Rose, Noches de rosa, Rosa - Uma Mulher de Fogo, Rosa Scompiglio e i suoi amanti, Rose passion, Rózsa és tövis, Skandalo sti mikri poli, Uçarı Gül, Σκάνδαλο στη μικρή πόλη, Беспутная Роза, Палавата Роуз, ランブリング・ローズ, 激情薔薇
Film rating
6.6
Rate15 votes
6.5IMDb
Stills
Quotes
DaddyPut your damn tit back in your dress. Replace that tit!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.