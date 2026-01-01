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Poster of Una vita scellerata
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Una vita scellerata
7.1

Una vita scellerata

, 1990
Una Vita scellerata
Italy, France, Germany / Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Una vita scellerata
7.1

Synopsis

The story of Benvenuto Cellini (1500 - 1571), a soldier and one of the most important craftsmen and artists of Renaissance Italy whose life was marked by many achievements and adventures, but also crimes.

Cast

Wadeck Stanczak
Benvenuto Cellini
Ben Kingsley
Ben Kingsley
Governor
Max von Sydow
Max von Sydow
Pope Clement VII
Bernard-Pierre Donnadieu
François the First
Sophie Ward
Sophie Ward
Sulpizia
Maurizio Donadoni
Rosso Fiorentino
Florence Pernel
Catherine
Pamela Villoresi
Pamela Villoresi
Fiore
Marne Maitland
Blind cardinal
Luigi Di Fiore
Pierluigi Farnese
Director Giacomo Battiato
Writer Benvenuto Cellini, Vittorio Bonicelli
Composer Franco Battiato
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / France / Germany
Runtime 4 hours 4 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 2 May 1990
Release date
2 May 1990 Italy
Production Leader Cinematografica, Cinémax, Rai 2
Also known as
Una vita scellerata, Cellini: A Violent Life, A Violent Life, Benvenuto Cellini, Benvenuto Cellini élete, Cellini - o viata violenta, Cellini, l'or et le sang, Cellini, una vida violenta, Cellini, una vita violenta, Cellini: Uma Vida Violenta, Cellini: Zapiski awanturnika, Cellini

Film rating

7.1
Rate 11 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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