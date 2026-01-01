Similar films for Una vita scellerata
House of Sand and Fog Drama
2003, USA
7.0
The Turin Horse Drama
2011, USA / Germany / France / Switzerland / Hungary
7.0
Sexy Beast Drama, Crime
2000, USA / Spain
7.0
Sneakers Action, Adventure, Thriller, Comedy
1992, USA
7.0
The Vanishing Mystery, Thriller
1988, Netherlands / France
7.0
Maurice Drama, Romantic
1987, Great Britain
7.0
The Tenant Thriller, Drama, Detective
1976, France
7.0
Death Watch Drama
1980, France / West Germany / Great Britain
6.0
The Walk Drama
2015, USA
7.0
Brink of Life Drama
1958, Sweden
7.0
Mr. Sleeman Is Coming Drama
1957, Sweden
6.0
The Letters Drama
2014, USA
6.0