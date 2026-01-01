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Poster of Indochine
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Indochine
7.3

Indochine

, 1992
Indochine
France / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Indochine
7.3

Cast

Catherine Deneuve
Catherine Deneuve
Éliane
Vincent Perez
Vincent Perez
Jean-Baptiste
Jean Yanne
Guy
Dominique Blanc
Yvette
Linh Dan Pham
Camille
Henri Marteau
Émile
Carlo Brandt
Castellani
Gérard Lartigau
L'Admiral
Hubert Saint-Macary
Raymond
Andrzej Seweryn
Hebrard
Director Régis Wargnier
Writer Erik Orsenna, Louis Gardel, Catherine Cohen, Régis Wargnier
Composer Patrick Doyle
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 2 hours 33 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 15 April 1992
Release date
26 March 1993 Brazil
15 April 1992 France
14 October 1994 Greece
22 January 1993 Portugal
11 July 1992 South Korea 15
15 April 1992 Spain 12
15 April 1992 USA
4 November 2016 Viet Nam
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $5,603,158
Production Paradis Films, La Générale d'Images, Paradis Films
Also known as
Indochine, Indochina, Indokina, Indočína, Индокитай, Đông Dương, Hodu-Sin, Indochiny, Indocina, Indokiina, Indokína, Indoxina, Ινδοκίνα, Індокитай, インドシナ, 印度支那, Dông Duong, 情证今生, 인도차이나

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb

Quotes

Guy Give me Le Guen.
L'Admiral No.
Guy What will you do with him?
L'Admiral I'm awaiting orders from Paris.
Guy Let me question him. What he knows about the communist networks and leaders is of major interest to us.
L'Admiral Three points, Mr. Asselin. One: Le Guen doesn't talk. He hasn't spoken since his arrest. Not even to my chief of staff - his classmate. Two: If I hand him over to you, he might talk. But I'd rather not. We know your methods. Three: Le Guen is a sailor. His case will be tried by sailors. Any relevant information will be passed along to you.
Guy Thanks. Another example of Navy-Police cooperation. That's what makes empires great.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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