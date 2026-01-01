Guy Give me Le Guen.

L'Admiral No.

Guy What will you do with him?

L'Admiral I'm awaiting orders from Paris.

Guy Let me question him. What he knows about the communist networks and leaders is of major interest to us.

L'Admiral Three points, Mr. Asselin. One: Le Guen doesn't talk. He hasn't spoken since his arrest. Not even to my chief of staff - his classmate. Two: If I hand him over to you, he might talk. But I'd rather not. We know your methods. Three: Le Guen is a sailor. His case will be tried by sailors. Any relevant information will be passed along to you.