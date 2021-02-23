Menu
Russian
Poster of What's Love Got to Do with It
7.3 IMDb Rating: 7.4
What's Love Got to Do with It

What's Love Got to Do with It

What's Love Got to Do with It 18+
Synopsis

The story of singer Tina Turner's rise to stardom and how she gained the courage to break free from her abusive husband, Ike Turner.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 1993
Online premiere 23 February 2021
World premiere 9 June 1993
Release date
25 June 1993 Russia 16+
9 June 1993 Australia PG
5 November 1993 Czechia 12+
9 June 1993 Denmark A
29 September 1993 France
9 September 1993 Germany
12 November 1993 Ireland
12 November 1993 Italy
25 June 1993 Kazakhstan
5 November 1993 Portugal M/16
9 June 1993 USA
25 June 1993 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $15,000,000
Worldwide Gross $39,100,956
Production Touchstone Pictures
Also known as
What's Love Got to Do with It, Tina, Tina - What's Love Got to Do with It, Tina, la verdadera historia de Tina Turner, Che Rabti Be Eshgh Darad, Čo s tým má spoločné láska, Eu, Tina, Eu, Tina Turner, Kaj ima ljubezen s tem, Kuo čia dėta meilė?, Peu importe l'amour, Što ljubav ima s tim?, Tina - A Verdadeira História de Tina Turner, Tina - Što ljubav ima s tim, Tina Turner, Tina: Aşkın Bununla Ne İlgisi Var, Tina: What's Love Got to Do with It, TINA/ティナ, What's Love Got to Do with It?, Τίνα, Какво общо има това с любовта?, На что способна любовь, Тина, 與愛何干
Director
Brian Gibson
Cast
Angela Bassett
Virginia Capers
Laurence Fishburne
Dororthy Thorton
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.3
14 votes
7.4 IMDb
Quotes
Tina Turner [Walks up to the hotel counter bruised and bloodied] I need to speak with your manager.
Hotel Clerk Yes ma'am, right away. George!
Tina Turner [George turns around] I'm... I'm Tina Turner. My husband and I just had a fight. I'm suppose to open at the Academy tonight. I have 36 cents and a Mobil card, but if you would give me a room, I SWEAR I will pay you back.
[She starts removing her jewelry]
George (the Ramada Inn Manager) No, no, no, that won't be necessary. Ms. Turner, I'd... I'd be honored, really. We'll take care of you.
Tina Turner Thank you.
George (the Ramada Inn Manager) Nick, let's give Ms. Turner a room.
Stills
