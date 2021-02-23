The story of singer Tina Turner's rise to stardom and how she gained the courage to break free from her abusive husband, Ike Turner.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 58 minutes
Production year1993
Online premiere23 February 2021
World premiere9 June 1993
Release date
25 June 1993
Russia
16+
9 June 1993
Australia
PG
5 November 1993
Czechia
12+
9 June 1993
Denmark
A
29 September 1993
France
9 September 1993
Germany
12 November 1993
Ireland
12 November 1993
Italy
25 June 1993
Kazakhstan
5 November 1993
Portugal
M/16
9 June 1993
USA
25 June 1993
Ukraine
MPAAR
Budget$15,000,000
Worldwide Gross$39,100,956
ProductionTouchstone Pictures
Also known as
What's Love Got to Do with It, Tina, Tina - What's Love Got to Do with It, Tina, la verdadera historia de Tina Turner, Che Rabti Be Eshgh Darad, Čo s tým má spoločné láska, Eu, Tina, Eu, Tina Turner, Kaj ima ljubezen s tem, Kuo čia dėta meilė?, Peu importe l'amour, Što ljubav ima s tim?, Tina - A Verdadeira História de Tina Turner, Tina - Što ljubav ima s tim, Tina Turner, Tina: Aşkın Bununla Ne İlgisi Var, Tina: What's Love Got to Do with It, TINA/ティナ, What's Love Got to Do with It?, Τίνα, Какво общо има това с любовта?, На что способна любовь, Тина, 與愛何干
Film Reviews
Quotes
Tina Turner[Walks up to the hotel counter bruised and bloodied]I need to speak with your manager.
Hotel ClerkYes ma'am, right away. George!
Tina Turner[George turns around]I'm... I'm Tina Turner. My husband and I just had a fight. I'm suppose to open at the Academy tonight. I have 36 cents and a Mobil card, but if you would give me a room, I SWEAR I will pay you back.
[She starts removing her jewelry]
George (the Ramada Inn Manager)No, no, no, that won't be necessary. Ms. Turner, I'd... I'd be honored, really. We'll take care of you.
Tina TurnerThank you.
George (the Ramada Inn Manager)Nick, let's give Ms. Turner a room.