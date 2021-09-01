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Poster of To Live
8.3
Kinoafisha Films To Live
8.3

To Live

, 1994
Huo zhe / To live
China, Hong Kong / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of To Live
8.3

Synopsis

After Fugui and Jiazhen lose their personal fortunes, they raise a family and survive difficult cultural changes during 1940s to 1970s China.

Cast

Ge You
Xu Fugui
Paul Chun
Kar Lok Chin
David Wu
Gong Li
Gong Li
Xu Jiazhen
Ben Niu
Town Chief
Jiang Wu
Jiang Wu
Wan Erxi
Deng Fei
Xu Youqing
Guo Tao
Chunsheng
Tianchi Liu
Xu Fengxia, as an adult
Zongluo Huang
Fu Gui's Dad
Yanjin Liu
Fu Gui's Mom
Director Zhang Yimou
Writer Yu Hua, Wei Lu
Composer Jiping Zhao
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China / Hong Kong
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 1994
Online premiere 23 March 2002
World premiere 17 May 1994
Release date
18 May 2014 France
30 June 1994 Hong Kong
18 May 1994 Italy
26 May 1994 Netherlands
27 May 1995 South Korea 15
30 September 1994 USA
Worldwide Gross $2,336,238
Production ERA International, Shanghai Film Studio
Also known as
Huo zhe, To Live, Vivir, Vivre !, ¡Vivir!, Å leve, At leve, Att leva, Elämänkaari, Élni, Gyventi!, Ikiru, Leben!, Life Times, Lifetimes, Living, Phải Sống, Sippur Haim, Tempo de Viver, Viver, Vivere!, Woot jeuk, Živjeti, Żyć!, Να ζεις, Жить, 人生, 活きる, 活着, 活著, 인생, Huozhe, Huózhe, Na zeis, Vivre, زیستن, To Live With Difficulty, برای زندگی

Film rating

8.3
Rate 14 votes
8.3 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021

Quotes

Little Bun [playing with chickens] When will they grow up?
Xu Jiazhen Very soon.
Little Bun And then?
Xu Fugui And then... the chickens will turn into geese... and the geese will turn into sheep... and the sheep will turn into oxen.
Little Bun And after the oxen?
Xu Fugui After oxen...
Xu Jiazhen After oxen, Little Bun will grow up.
Little Bun I want to ride on an ox's back.
Xu Jiazhen You will ride on an ox's back.
Xu Fugui Little Bun won't ride on an ox... he'll ride trains and planes... and life will get better and better.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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