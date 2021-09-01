Little Bun
[playing with chickens] When will they grow up?
Xu Jiazhen
Very soon.
Little Bun
And then?
Xu Fugui
And then... the chickens will turn into geese... and the geese will turn into sheep... and the sheep will turn into oxen.
Little Bun
And after the oxen?
Xu Fugui
After oxen...
Xu Jiazhen
After oxen, Little Bun will grow up.
Little Bun
I want to ride on an ox's back.
Xu Jiazhen
You will ride on an ox's back.
Xu Fugui
Little Bun won't ride on an ox... he'll ride trains and planes... and life will get better and better.