CountryCanada / France / Great Britain / Australia
Runtime1 hour 49 minutes
Production year1992
World premiere7 May 1992
Release date
7 May 1992
Russia
18+
22 April 1993
Australia
14 October 1993
France
4 June 1993
Great Britain
7 May 1992
Kazakhstan
15 April 1994
Turkey
14 May 1993
USA
7 May 1992
Ukraine
MPAAR
Budget$13,000,000
Worldwide Gross$2,807,843
ProductionAustralian Film Finance Corporation (AFFC), Les Films Ariane, Map Films
Also known as
Map of the Human Heart, Coeur de métisse, Avik e Albertine, Az emberi szív térképe, Flucht aus dem Eis, Harta sufletului, İnsan Yüreğinin Haritası, Karta ljudskog srca, Mapa de un corazón humano, Mapa del corazón humano, Mapa del sentimiento humano, Mapa ludzkiego serca, Mesztic szív, O Mapa do Coração, Sem Fronteiras, Sydämen polut, Zemljevid cloveskega srca, Περιπέτεια στον παγωμένο Βορρά, Карта человеческого сердца, 心の地図
Film rating
7.0
Rate11 votes
7IMDb
Stills
Quotes
RaineeThey found my father on the shores of Nunatak, not more than a mile from where he was born. In his coat, wrapped in seal skin, was a small gift for my wedding, and a letter saying how proud he was of me, and how he would always love my mother.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.