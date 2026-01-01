They found my father on the shores of Nunatak, not more than a mile from where he was born. In his coat, wrapped in seal skin, was a small gift for my wedding, and a letter saying how proud he was of me, and how he would always love my mother.

Rainee They found my father on the shores of Nunatak, not more than a mile from where he was born. In his coat, wrapped in seal skin, was a small gift for my wedding, and a letter saying how proud he was of me, and how he would always love my mother.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.