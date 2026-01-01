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Poster of Map of the Human Heart
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Map of the Human Heart
7.0

Map of the Human Heart

, 1992
Map of the Human Heart
Canada, France, Great Britain, Australia / Romantic, Adventure, Drama / 18+
Poster of Map of the Human Heart
7.0

Cast

Jason Scott Lee
Jason Scott Lee
Anne Parillaud
Patrick Bergin
Patrick Bergin
John Cusack
John Cusack
Jeanne Moreau
Jerry Snell
Director Vincent Ward
Writer Louis Nowra, Vincent Ward
Composer Gabriel Yared
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / France / Great Britain / Australia
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 7 May 1992
Release date
7 May 1992 Russia 18+
22 April 1993 Australia
14 October 1993 France
4 June 1993 Great Britain
7 May 1992 Kazakhstan
15 April 1994 Turkey
14 May 1993 USA
7 May 1992 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $13,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,807,843
Production Australian Film Finance Corporation (AFFC), Les Films Ariane, Map Films
Also known as
Map of the Human Heart, Coeur de métisse, Avik e Albertine, Az emberi szív térképe, Flucht aus dem Eis, Harta sufletului, İnsan Yüreğinin Haritası, Karta ljudskog srca, Mapa de un corazón humano, Mapa del corazón humano, Mapa del sentimiento humano, Mapa ludzkiego serca, Mesztic szív, O Mapa do Coração, Sem Fronteiras, Sydämen polut, Zemljevid cloveskega srca, Περιπέτεια στον παγωμένο Βορρά, Карта человеческого сердца, 心の地図

Film rating

7.0
Rate 11 votes
7 IMDb

Quotes

Rainee They found my father on the shores of Nunatak, not more than a mile from where he was born. In his coat, wrapped in seal skin, was a small gift for my wedding, and a letter saying how proud he was of me, and how he would always love my mother.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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