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Poster of The Quartet
6.8
Kinoafisha Films The Quartet
6.8

The Quartet

, 1995
O Quatrilho
Brazil / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Quartet
6.8

Synopsis

The story of two immigrant couples: Teresa and Angelo; Pierina and Massimo. While fighting for survival in the new world, the unexpected love of Massimo and Teresa appears. They react against family and cultural traditions and leave to a new destiny, leaving their partners. Quatrilho is the name of a card game in wich the player have to betray his partner in order to become the champion.

Cast

Glória Pires
Pierina
Patricia Pillar
Teresa
Alexandre Paternost
Angelo Gardone
Bruno Campos
Massimo
Gianfrancesco Guarnieri
Padre Giobbe
José Lewgoy
Rocco
Cecil Thiré
Padre Gentile
Cláudio Mamberti
Batiston
Antônio Carlos
Aurélio
Arcangelo Zorzi
Sichopa
Director Fábio Barreto
Writer Antônio Calmon, José Clemente Pozenato, Leopoldo Serran
Composer Jaques Morelenbaum, Caetano Veloso
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Brazil
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1995
World premiere 20 October 1995
Release date
20 October 1995 Brazil L
22 November 1996 Portugal
30 January 1997 Spain
Production Filmes do Equador, Luiz Carlos Barreto Produções Cinematográficas
Also known as
O Quatrilho, Siempre queda la pasión, Changing Partners, Czworokąt, El cuarteto, El juego del cuatrillo, Kvartett, O Qu4trilho, Petoksen peli, The Quartet, Το παιχνίδι της προδοσίας, Игра за четирима, Квартет, Ноль с четвертью, 愛の四重奏, 花好月圆, 花好月圓, Кадриль

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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