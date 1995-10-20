The story of two immigrant couples: Teresa and Angelo; Pierina and Massimo. While fighting for survival in the new world, the unexpected love of Massimo and Teresa appears. They react against family and cultural traditions and leave to a new destiny, leaving their partners. Quatrilho is the name of a card game in wich the player have to betray his partner in order to become the champion.
ProductionFilmes do Equador, Luiz Carlos Barreto Produções Cinematográficas
Also known as
O Quatrilho, Siempre queda la pasión, Changing Partners, Czworokąt, El cuarteto, El juego del cuatrillo, Kvartett, O Qu4trilho, Petoksen peli, The Quartet, Το παιχνίδι της προδοσίας, Игра за четирима, Квартет, Ноль с четвертью, 愛の四重奏, 花好月圆, 花好月圓, Кадриль
Film rating
6.8
Rate10 votes
6.8IMDb
Stills
Quotes
PierinaHell also exists for the priests! Don't forget that, Father Gentili.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.