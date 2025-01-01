Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
6.9
IMDb Rating: 6.8
Happy Days
Happy Days
Schastlivye dni
18+
Drama
Happy Days
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
1991
World premiere
22 June 1991
Release date
22 June 1991
Russia
16+
Production
SPiEF
Also known as
Schastlivye dni, Happy Days, Boldog napok, Dias Felizes, Laimingos dienos, Les Jours heureux, Radosne dni, Счастливые дни, Щасливі дні
Director
Aleksei Balabanov
Cast
Viktor Suhorukov
Anzhelika Nevolina
Yevgeny Merkuryev
Georgy Teykh
Nikolay Lavrov
Similar films for Happy Days
7.0
Cargo 200
(2007)
7.1
The Castle
(1994)
7.0
A Stoker
(2010)
7.3
Morphine
(2008)
6.7
Of Freaks and Men
(1998)
8.3
Brother
(1997)
7.1
Me Too
(2012)
6.3
It Doesn't Hurt Me
(2006)
6.7
The River
(2002)
8.1
War
(2002)
7.0
Story of one Appointment
(2018)
6.8
After You're Gone
(2016)
Happy Days
Фрагмент из фильма
0
0
