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Poster of Sunshine
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Sunshine
7.4

Sunshine

, 1999
Sunshine
USA / Romantic, History, War, Drama / 18+
Poster of Sunshine
7.4

Synopsis

The fate of a Hungarian Jewish family throughout the 20th century.

Cast

Ralph Fiennes
Ralph Fiennes
Ivan Sors
Rosemary Harris
Valerie Sors
Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz
Greta
Jennifer Ehle
Jennifer Ehle
Valerie Sonnenschein
Deborah Kara Unger
Deborah Kara Unger
Maj. Carole Kovács
Molly Parker
Molly Parker
Hannah Wippler
James Frain
James Frain
Gustave Sonnenschein
David de Keyser
Emmanuel Sonnenschein
John Neville, 3rd Baron Latimer
John Neville, 3rd Baron Latimer
Gustave Sors
Miriam Margolyes
Miriam Margolyes
Rose Sonnenschein
Director István Szabó
Writer István Szabó, Israel Horovitz
Composer Maurice Jarre
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 3 hours 1 minute
Production year 1999
World premiere 13 September 1999
Release date
1 December 2000 Russia 16+
3 May 2000 France TP
28 April 2000 Great Britain
1 December 2000 Kazakhstan
13 September 1999 USA
1 December 2000 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget 26,000,000 CAD
Worldwide Gross $7,918,035
Production Serendipity Point Films, Kinowelt Filmproduktion, Channel Four Films
Also known as
Sunshine, El amanecer de un siglo, A napfény íze, Isän, pojan ja pojanpojan nimeen, Kropla słońca, Sluneční Jas, Sluneční Svit, Stoljece ljubavi i mrznje, Sunshine - Ein Hauch von Sonnenschein, Sunshine - O Despertar de um Século, Sunshine - Storia di una famiglia, Sunshine, el amanecer de un siglo, The Taste of Sunshine, Вкус солнечного света, Съншайн, 太陽の雫, 陽光情人

Film rating

7.4
Rate 14 votes
7.4 IMDb

Quotes

Adam Sors Never give up your religion. Not for God. God is present in all religions. But if your life becomes a struggle for acceptance, you'll always be unhappy. Religion may not be perfect, but it is a well-built boat that can stay balanced and carry you to the other shore. Our life is nothing but a boat adrift on water balanced by permanent uncertainty. About the people whom you will judge, know this; all they do is struggle to find a kind of security. They're just people, like us. Therefore you mustn't judge them on the basis of appearance or hearsay. Trust no one. Examine all things yourself. Do not join with power. Despise all rank. Do not be ostentatious with what is yours. Owning possessions and property ultimately comes to nothing. Possessions and property can be consumed by fire, swept away by flood, taken away by politics. Do not undertake what you do not know. This causes anxiety which makes you ill. Exercise discipline.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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