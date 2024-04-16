Menu
2 posters
Tickets from 800 ₽
Kinoafisha
Films
Jiri Kilian: Kaguyahime
Jiri Kilian: Kaguyahime
Jiri Kilian: Kaguyahime
18+
Ballet
Tickets from 800 ₽
Country
Netherlands
Runtime
1 hour 9 minutes
Production year
1994
World premiere
25 May 1994
Release date
16 April 2024
Georgia
R
25 May 1994
Greece
25 February 2024
Kazakhstan
16+
Production
Nederlands Dans Theater
Also known as
Kaguyahime the Moon Princess
Director
Hans Hulscher
Cast
Fiona Lumis
Paul Lightfoot
Sol León
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.6
Rate
14
votes
8.6
IMDb
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Sinema Park Evropeyskiy
15:00
from 800 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
21 February
from 800 ₽
28 February
from 800 ₽
All cinemas
Stills
«Jiri Kilian: Kaguyahime» now playing
Sat
21
Sat
28
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
Sinema Park Evropeyskiy
Kievskaya
2D
15:00
from 800 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
