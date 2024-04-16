Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Tickets
Poster of Jiri Kilian: Kaguyahime
Poster of Jiri Kilian: Kaguyahime
Рейтинги
8.6 IMDb Rating: 8.6
Rate
2 posters
Tickets from 800 ₽
Kinoafisha Films Jiri Kilian: Kaguyahime

Jiri Kilian: Kaguyahime

Jiri Kilian: Kaguyahime 18+
Tickets from 800 ₽
Country Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 9 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 25 May 1994
Release date
16 April 2024 Georgia R
25 May 1994 Greece
25 February 2024 Kazakhstan 16+
Production Nederlands Dans Theater
Also known as
Kaguyahime the Moon Princess
Director
Hans Hulscher
Cast
Fiona Lumis
Paul Lightfoot
Sol León
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.6
Rate 14 votes
8.6 IMDb
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Sinema Park Evropeyskiy
15:00 from 800 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Stills

«Jiri Kilian: Kaguyahime» now playing

Sat 21 Sat 28
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Jiri Kilian: Kaguyahime? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Sinema Park Evropeyskiy
Kievskaya
2D
15:00 from 800 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more