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6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Nell
6.1
Nell
, 1994
Nell
USA / Drama / 18+
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6.1
Synopsis
In a remote woodland cabin, a small town doctor discovers Nell - a beautiful young hermit woman with many secrets.
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Cast
Jodie Foster
Liam Neeson
Natasha Richardson
Richard Libertini
Nick Searcy
Robin Mullins
Director
Michael Apted
Writer
William Nicholson
,
Mark Handley
Composer
Mark Isham
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 52 minutes
Production year
1994
World premiere
14 December 1994
Release date
14 December 1994
Russia
16+
26 October 1995
Czechia
12+
21 February 1995
France
23 February 1995
Germany
16 February 1995
Italy
14 December 1994
Kazakhstan
3 March 1995
Portugal
23 December 1994
USA
14 December 1994
Ukraine
MPAA
PG-13
Budget
$24,500,000
Worldwide Gross
$106,683,817
Production
Twentieth Century Fox, Egg Pictures, Polygram Filmed Entertainment
Also known as
Nell, Una mujer llamada Nell, Nele, Nell - divja zenska, Nell cea salbatica, Nell, a remetelány, Neru, Νελ, Нел, Нелл, ネル, 大地的女兒
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
13
votes
6.5
IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Nell
Chicka, chicka, chickabee. / T'ee an me an t'ee an me. / Ressa, ressa, ressa me, / Chicka, chicka, chickabee.
Showtimes
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