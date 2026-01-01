Chicka, chicka, chickabee. / T'ee an me an t'ee an me. / Ressa, ressa, ressa me, / Chicka, chicka, chickabee.

Nell Chicka, chicka, chickabee. / T'ee an me an t'ee an me. / Ressa, ressa, ressa me, / Chicka, chicka, chickabee.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.