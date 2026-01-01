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Poster of Nell
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Nell
6.1

Nell

, 1994
Nell
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Nell
6.1

Synopsis

In a remote woodland cabin, a small town doctor discovers Nell - a beautiful young hermit woman with many secrets.

Cast

Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson
Natasha Richardson
Natasha Richardson
Richard Libertini
Nick Searcy
Nick Searcy
Robin Mullins
Director Michael Apted
Writer William Nicholson, Mark Handley
Composer Mark Isham
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 14 December 1994
Release date
14 December 1994 Russia 16+
26 October 1995 Czechia 12+
21 February 1995 France
23 February 1995 Germany
16 February 1995 Italy
14 December 1994 Kazakhstan
3 March 1995 Portugal
23 December 1994 USA
14 December 1994 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $24,500,000
Worldwide Gross $106,683,817
Production Twentieth Century Fox, Egg Pictures, Polygram Filmed Entertainment
Also known as
Nell, Una mujer llamada Nell, Nele, Nell - divja zenska, Nell cea salbatica, Nell, a remetelány, Neru, Νελ, Нел, Нелл, ネル, 大地的女兒

Film rating

6.1
Rate 13 votes
6.5 IMDb

Quotes

Nell Chicka, chicka, chickabee. / T'ee an me an t'ee an me. / Ressa, ressa, ressa me, / Chicka, chicka, chickabee.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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