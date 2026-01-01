Menu
Poster of Postcards from the Edge
Рейтинги
6.8 IMDb Rating: 6.7
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Postcards from the Edge

Postcards from the Edge

Postcards from the Edge 18+
Synopsis

A substance-addicted actress tries to look on the bright side even as she is forced to move back in with her mother to avoid unemployment.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 14 September 1990
Release date
14 September 1990 Russia 18+
1 February 1991 Brazil
14 September 1990 Denmark 15
10 January 1991 Germany
8 February 1991 Great Britain
14 September 1990 Kazakhstan
28 May 1991 Philippines
1 March 1991 Portugal
14 September 1990 USA
14 September 1990 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $22,000,000
Worldwide Gross $39,071,603
Production Columbia Pictures
Also known as
Postcards from the Edge, Recuerdos de Hollywood, Bons baisers d'Hollywood, Képeslapok a szakadékból, Открытки с края бездны, Cartoline dall'inferno, Flertarontas ti zoi, Glooyot M'Ha-Haim, Grüsse aus Hollywood, Grüße aus Hollywood, Hilsen fra Hollywood, Lembranças de Hollywood, Linkejimai nuo bedugnes krašto, Pocztówki znad krawędzi, Pohlednice z Hollywoodu, Postales desde el filo, Postals des de Hollywood, Razglednice iz pekla, Recordações de Hollywood, Salutări de la Hollywood, Smil - vi er på, Terveisiä unelmien reunalta, Tervitusi kaugelt, Vykort från drömfabriken, Yaşamın Kıyısından Kartpostallar, Φλερτάροντας τη ζωή, Листівки із краю безодні, Поздрави от Холивуд, ハリウッドにくちづけ, 來自邊緣的明信片
Director
Mike Nichols
Mike Nichols
Cast
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Shirley MacLaine
Shirley MacLaine
Dennis Quaid
Dennis Quaid
Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman
Richard Dreyfuss
Richard Dreyfuss
Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Quotes
Doris Will you please tell me what is this awful thing I did to you when you were a child!
Suzanne Okay, you want to know? Do you?
Doris I want to know! Tell me!
Suzanne Okay, FINE! From the time I was 9 years old, you gave me sleeping pills!
Doris That was over-the-counter medication, and I gave it to you because you couldn't sleep!
Suzanne Mom! You don't give children sleeping pills when they can't sleep!
Doris They were not sleeping pills! It was store-bought and it was perfectly SAFE! Now don't blame ME for your drug-taking! I do not blame my mother for my misfortunes or for my drinking!
Suzanne Well, you don't acknowledge that you drink. How could you possibly blame your mother for something you don't even do? Remember my 17th birthday party when you lifted your skirt up in front of all those people, including that guy, Michael?
Doris I did not lift my skirt, it TWIRLED UP! You only remember the bad stuff, don't you? What about the big band that I got to play at that party? Do you remember that? No! You only remembered that my skirt accidentally TWIRLED UP!
Suzanne And you weren't wearing any underwear.
Doris Well...
