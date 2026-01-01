Doris Will you please tell me what is this awful thing I did to you when you were a child!

Suzanne Okay, you want to know? Do you?

Doris I want to know! Tell me!

Suzanne Okay, FINE! From the time I was 9 years old, you gave me sleeping pills!

Doris That was over-the-counter medication, and I gave it to you because you couldn't sleep!

Suzanne Mom! You don't give children sleeping pills when they can't sleep!

Doris They were not sleeping pills! It was store-bought and it was perfectly SAFE! Now don't blame ME for your drug-taking! I do not blame my mother for my misfortunes or for my drinking!

Suzanne Well, you don't acknowledge that you drink. How could you possibly blame your mother for something you don't even do? Remember my 17th birthday party when you lifted your skirt up in front of all those people, including that guy, Michael?

Doris I did not lift my skirt, it TWIRLED UP! You only remember the bad stuff, don't you? What about the big band that I got to play at that party? Do you remember that? No! You only remembered that my skirt accidentally TWIRLED UP!

Suzanne And you weren't wearing any underwear.