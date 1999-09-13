ProductionCinerenta Medienbeteiligungs KG, Cineventa, First Look International
Also known as
A Map of the World, Mapa de la vida, O Mapa do Mundo, Une carte du monde, Dünya Haritası, Elämän polkuja, Falsk anklage, Karta sveta, La mappa del mondo, Mapa świata, Mi mapa del mundo, O harta a lumii, Unschuldig verfolgt, Világtérkép, Карта мира, Картата на света, マップ・オブ・ザ・ワールド, 心靈控訴
Film rating
6.6
Rate10 votes
6.5IMDb
Quotes
Alice GoodwinI am trying to have a complete nervous breakdown, and no one will let me do it in peace!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.