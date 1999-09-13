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Poster of A Map of the World
6.6
Kinoafisha Films A Map of the World
6.6

A Map of the World

, 1999
A Map of the World
USA, Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of A Map of the World
6.6

Cast

Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver
Alice Goodwin
David Strathairn
David Strathairn
Howard Goodwin
Marc Donato
Robbie Mackessy
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore
Theresa Collins
Chloe Sevigny
Chloe Sevigny
Carole Mackessy
Dara Perlmutter
Emma Goodwin
Kayla Perlmutter
Claire Goodwin
Deborah Lobban
Wilma Becker
Richard McMillan
Lloyd
Hayley Lochner
Audrey Collins
Director Scott Elliott
Writer Peter Hedges, Jane Hamilton, Polly Platt
Composer Pat Metheny
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Germany
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 1999
World premiere 13 September 1999
Release date
13 September 1999 Russia 12+
13 September 1999 Canada
1 January 2000 Germany
13 September 1999 Kazakhstan
21 January 2000 USA
13 September 1999 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $570,708
Production Cinerenta Medienbeteiligungs KG, Cineventa, First Look International
Also known as
A Map of the World, Mapa de la vida, O Mapa do Mundo, Une carte du monde, Dünya Haritası, Elämän polkuja, Falsk anklage, Karta sveta, La mappa del mondo, Mapa świata, Mi mapa del mundo, O harta a lumii, Unschuldig verfolgt, Világtérkép, Карта мира, Картата на света, マップ・オブ・ザ・ワールド, 心靈控訴

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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