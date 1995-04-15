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Poster of Johnny Mnemonic
6.1
Johnny Mnemonic - trailer in russian
Kinoafisha Films Johnny Mnemonic
6.1

Johnny Mnemonic

, 1995
Johnny Mnemonic
USA / Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Johnny Mnemonic
6.1
Johnny Mnemonic - trailer in russian
Johnny Mnemonic  trailer in russian

Synopsis

A data courier, literally carrying a data package inside his head, must deliver it before he dies from the burden or is killed by the Yakuza.

Cast

Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves
Dina Meyer
Dina Meyer
Ice-T
Ice-T
Takeshi Kitano
Takeshi Kitano
Denis Akiyama
Dolph Lundgren
Dolph Lundgren
Director Robert Longo
Writer William Gibson
Composer Mychael Danna, Brad Fiedel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1995
World premiere 15 April 1995
Release date
23 October 2025 Russia Синемапарк
25 August 1995 Australia
28 July 1995 Brazil 14
30 November 1995 Czechia 12+
12 October 1995 Germany
9 February 1996 Great Britain
15 February 1996 Greece
22 February 1996 Hungary
27 October 1995 Italy
15 April 1995 Kazakhstan
18 January 1996 Netherlands
8 September 1995 Spain 18
18 August 1995 Sweden
10 June 1995 Thailand
26 May 1995 USA
15 April 1995 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $26,000,000
Worldwide Gross $19,106,118
Production TriStar Pictures, Alliance Communications Corporation, PicturePro
Also known as
Johnny Mnemonic, JM, Beynimdeki Düşman, Džonis Mnemonikas, Fuera de control, Fugitivo del futuro, Johnny Mnemonic - A jövő szökevénye, Johnny Mnemonic - kuoleman kuriiri, Johnny Mnemonic - Kureren, Johnny Mnemonic in Black and White, Johnny Mnemonic: O Cyborg do Futuro, Johnny Mnemonic: O Fugitivo do Futuro, Johnny Mnemonic: Ο φυγάς του μέλλοντος, Johnny Mnémonique, O fygas tou mellontos, Vernetzt, Vernetzt - Johnny Mnemonic, Ο φυγάς του μέλλοντος, Джони Мнемоник, Джонни Мнемоник, Џони Мнемоник, 捍衛機密, 非常任務

Film rating

6.1
Rate 14 votes
5.6 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Johnny Mnemonic - trailer in russian
Johnny Mnemonic Trailer in russian
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Quotes

Johnny Mnemonic What the fuck is going on? WHAT THE FUCK IS GOING ON? You know, all my life, I've been careful to stay in my own corner. Looking out for Number One... no complications. Now, suddenly, I'm responsible for the *entire fucking world*, and everybody and his mother is trying to kill me, IF... IF... my head doesn't blow up first.
Jane Maybe it's not just about you any more.
Johnny Mnemonic Listen. You listen to me. You see that city over there? THAT'S where I'm supposed to be. Not down here with the dogs, and the garbage, and the fucking last month's newspapers blowing *back* and *forth*. I've had it with them, I've had it with you, I've had it with ALL THIS - *I want ROOM SERVICE*! I want the club sandwich, I want the cold Mexican beer, I want a $10,000-a-night hooker! I want my shirts laundered... like they do... at the Imperial Hotel... in Tokyo.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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